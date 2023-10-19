The best iPhone 14 Pro cases 2023

It can be hard to pick the best iPhone 14 Pro cases for your daily life, so we’re here to help. We’ve picked some of the top choices on the market for you to consider. Obviously, a lot of choices are subjective when it comes to cases – for instance, your favorite color might be blue, whereas mine is red – so pay attention to the brands here, not so much the specific designs.

These are the best iPhone 14 Pro cases in 2023:

1. iPhone 14 Pro clear case with MagSafe

The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro case.

Pros

Simple design

MagSafe compatible

Cons

Pricey for a plain case

First and foremost, Apple’s basic clear case does the trick for a bit of protection, adding a little bit of grip and style to your phone. The company’s cases have MagSafe compatibility built in and are super easy to snap onto your device.

The Apple case works perfectly with the brand’s attachable wallets and other accouterments, too, for a fully kitted-out phone. The good news is that the case is scratch-resistant, but the bad news is it’s quite expensive for a plain case.

2. LifeProof Otterbox Fre Series iPhone 14 Pro case

The best waterproof iPhone 14 Pro case.

Pros

Waterproof

MagSafe compatible

Cons

Very expensive

We all know Otterbox for its almost indestructible cases built for protection – the company has been active for 25 years now and its know-how shows in its products. Otterbox also makes its cases from over 50% recycled materials, including ocean-based recycling, which is extra nice.

The Fre series of cases is waterproof for up to two meters for 60 minutes – which is very impressive, though we don’t suggest you go swimming with your phone anyway. You can also drop your phone safely with this case which we, again, don’t suggest that you do, but Otterbox’s case can withstand five times as many drops as the going military standard.

The case comes with a built-in screen protector and port covers, so every inch of your iPhone remains unharmed.

3. Ultra Impact iPhone 14 Pro case by Casetify

The best tough iPhone 14 Pro case.

Pros

Available in many colors

Plenty of customization options for extra protection

Cons

Expensive

Casetify is one of the best brands out there if you need an everything-proof case, but it does cost a pretty penny to get the maximum protection. If you have the cash to spend on it, then we do recommend it, especially the Solids case with their Ultra Impact tech.

Now, let’s look at the features in this case. It has EcoShock corners to add protection against chips and scrapes, 11.5ft drop protection (which is above military grade), and of course, it supports MagSafe and wireless charging. No matter what you do to this phone, chances are it won’t take much damage with this case on it.

We also think Casetify is a great pick for the best iPhone 14 cases too.

4. Barbie Purse case by Casetify

The best Barbie iPhone 14 Pro case.

Pros:

It’s a Barbie case!

Waterproof

Cons:

Not MagSafe compatible

Let’s not beat around the bush here. This is a Barbie-themed phone case, and it’s great. It’s even shaped like a handbag! If you need some more details, then fine, we’ll elaborate.

This case comes from a collaboration with Casetify, so consists of high-quality materials and will keep your phone safe – it’s not just about looks. The Barbie case is waterproof, but note that if you need to clean it, don’t use harsh chemicals as it may fade the design and color.

5. iPhone 14 Pro Silicone case by Apple

The best silicone iPhone 14 Pro case.

Pros

Magnetic attachment

Works with Apple’s MagSafe accessories

Cons

Silicone feel can be offputting

Not as protective as other cases

While it may be pricey for a silicone case, you know that buying directly from Apple means you’re getting good quality items. Each of Apple’s accessories goes through rigorous testing to make sure it’s up to the job and this case is no different.

These silicone cases are available in twelve different colors including bright red, yellow, purple, and dusty pastel hues. On the inside, there’s a microfiber lining to ensure no harm comes to the casing of your phone while adjusting the case. The cases are nice and thin, unlike a lot of chunky safety cases, meaning it won’t take up too much pocket space when you’re out and about.

6. Anti-yellowing Protective clear case by Rhinoshield

The best anti-yellowing iPhone 14 Pro case.

Pros

Doesn’t yellow over time

MagSafe compatible

Cons

Case is slick to the touch

Camera ring can fall off

The first thing to note here is that while Rhinoshield’s cases are good quality, this particular one is not built for protection against drops or water damage.

So what is it for? Some of us just want a plain, clear case on our phone to give it a little extra grip and a pleasant look – that’s where this Rhinoshield Anti-Yellowing case comes in. It’s made with their specific anti-yellow materials so it won’t turn colored after some use, as a lot of cheaper cases do.

If you order directly from Rhinoshield, you can add plenty of extras like button covers, camera rings, and the MagSafe ability – though this does bump the price up a little.

7. Smartish iPhone 14 Pro wallet case

A great budget iPhone 14 Pro case with space for your cards.

Pros

Affordable

Capacity to hold three cards plus cash

Comes in a variety of colors and patterns

Cons

Not compatible with MagSafe or wireless charging

Looking for a customizable iPhone 14 Pro case that won’t break? Well, we’ve got one for you – with the extra bonus of space for your cards. The Smartish iPhone 14 Pro wallet case is an affordable little beauty that comes in a variety of different colors and patterns and offers some much-needed protection for your prized phone through its air pocket corners and raised edges. In fact, this case supposedly can take 50 six-foot drops onto concrete – though we generally advise against trying that out yourself.

In addition to all this, it also has handy grippy sides to reduce the chances of you dropping your phone, as well as a thumb slot and a wallet section with a built-in spring that can securely store up to three cards plus cash. No moving parts, no flapping and fumbling, and made of lightweight materials, it’s truly a gem for the price.

On the downside, the Smartish iPhone 14 Pro wallet case isn’t compatible with wireless charging or MagSafe, but it does offer open access to your ports for easy wired charging.

How we chose the best iPhone 14 Pro cases

Picking a new phone case, if you’re serious about keeping your handset safe and dry, can be a hassle with lots of options to take into account. So, we’ve done it for you, and here’s how we test our items.

Before recommending any of these cases we looked at the durability, toughness, waterproof ratings, and materials of each case, to make sure they were truly the best on the market. While some options are a bit more fun, they’re still from reputable brands that hold the interest of keeping your phone safe at heart.

