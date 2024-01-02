The best iPhone 15 Plus cases 2024

The type of phone case you pick says a lot about you as a person, so when putting together this list of the best iPhone 15 Plus cases, we’ve thought about all sorts of different people who could be looking for a new phone accessory. Are you after something endlessly durable like the Urban Armor Gear Monarch Pro Kevlar case, or do you prefer stylish options like the Casetify Bounce case?

Whichever case suits you best, we’re here to help you find the perfect match for your new device. If you haven’t got your hands on Apple’s latest flagship smartphone yet, we can help you find the best iPhone 15 deals on the internet. The iPhone 15 release date is dawning on us so there’s no time to lose. You’ll need to make sure you’ve got the best iPhone power bank and the best iPhone keyboard before the big day, too.

These are the best iPhone 15 Plus cases in 2024:

1. Urban Armor Gear Monarch Pro Kevlar

The best rugged case for the iPhone 15 Plus.

Pros:

MagSafe compatible

Ten-year warranty

Extremely durable

Cons:

Expensive

Utilitarian design

I don’t know about you, but if I’d just bought Apple’s latest $900 device, I’d want to keep it as protected as physically possible. Sure, that might mean spending an additional $100 on a case that’s not the prettiest of the bunch, but it’s all worth it for Urban Armor Gear’s protection guarantee.

Described as the ultimate all-terrain, rugged protective case, the UAG Monarch Pro Kevlar boasts five layers of protection from its impact-resistant rubber surround to its armored Kevlar frame. Plus, if all of these layers somehow don’t manage to protect your device, UAG offers a ten-year warranty. Even with all these layers of protection, the Monarch Pro Kevlar case is still MagSafe compatible so you can wirelessly charge your device when you need to and make use of Apple Pay on your shopping trips.

2. Apple iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case

The best silicone iPhone 15 Plus case.

Pros:

MagSafe compatible

Lightweight

Range of colors

Cons:

The Apple tax

Flimsier than other cases

There’s always a risk with third-party products that they’re not going to work with your brand-new iPhone, so why take the risk? Apple makes a range of cases for all of its products such as this stylish silicone case for the iPhone 15 Plus. It comes in a range of colors (I’m partial to the pink and orange) with a classic, sleek design, and it’s MagSafe-compatible.

Of course, buying anything directly from Apple means that part of the price is simply for the brand name, which some people call the ‘Apple tax’. So while this probably isn’t the cheapest silicone case you could find for the iPhone 15 Plus, you at least have a guarantee of quality. Silicone cases as a whole tend to provide less protection than other cases simply due to the material they’re made from, but Apple has added a microfiber lining to this one to provide an additional layer of safety from scratches and drops.

3. OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Clear

The best minimalist iPhone 15 Plus case.

Pros:

MagSafe compatible

Incredibly durable

Antimicrobial

Cons:

Pricey for a plain case

Clear cases are prone to yellowing

OtterBox is known for its durable, protective phone cases and the Symmetry Series+ Clear is no different. If you’re after a case that shows off the iPhone 15 Plus’ beautiful design and color options without compromising on safety, then this is a great pick for you.

The case is infused with a silver-based additive that blocks microbial growth, which is definitely something that we’re all more aware of in a post-COVID era. The Symmetry Series+ Clear is lightweight, durable, and easy to install but it’s quite the investment for a clear phone case, especially with no anti-yellowing technology to keep it classically minimal for its whole life.

4. Casetify Bounce Case

The best colorful iPhone 15 Plus case.

Pros:

Hundreds of design options

Customizable

Bounce corner design for extra protection

Cons:

Bulky

Expensive

Casetify is probably the best place to go for an iPhone case that stands out. We’re particularly partial to this cloud design, but there are hundreds of design, color, and customization options available for the Bounce case to suit any style. As well as being visually appealing, the Bounce case has added corner protection to save your phone from unfortunate falls and a raised bezel to protect the screen.

All this protection and customization comes at a price, though. Firstly, these cases might be a little out of your price range as they can cost upwards of $80 each. And as useful as the bounce corners are, they add extra bulk to the design that makes it hard to retrieve your phone from your pocket. That’s probably why Casetify encourages you to purchase an additional phone lanyard…

5. Torro Leather Wallet Case

The best iPhone 15 Plus wallet case.

Pros:

Built-in stand

Space for cash and cards

Classic leather design

Cons:

Not vegan-friendly

No wireless charging

I’m usually not a fan of foldable wallet cases, but the Torro Leather Wallet case has a certain classic feel to it. The leather comes in a variety of colors, all of which are equally stylish, and the wallet part of the case also doubles as a phone stand for when you fancy watching a movie on the go. There’s space for at least three standard-sized credit cards as well as cash, so there’s plenty of space for all the essentials.

It’s not all flashy design features either – the Torro wallet case has a sizable bezel protecting your phone’s camera from any outside damage as well as the folding wallet itself. Sadly, as this case is made with real leather, it’s not vegan-friendly, if that’s something you care about. It’s also a little too bulky to house any MagSafe magnets, so you’re stuck charging your phone the old-fashioned way.

There you have it, a round-up of all the best iPhone 15 Plus cases on the market currently. Hopefully, we’ve found a case that suits your needs, but if you need any extra help we’ve got more suggestions in our best iPhone cases guide. Or, maybe this guide has led you to consider the iPhone vs Android debate, which we’ve also covered.