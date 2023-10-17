The best iPhone charging cables 2023

What makes the best iPhone charging cable? Is it how long it is, the material it’s made out of, or some other, more oblique, third thing? Well, that’s what we’re here to answer, whether you’re looking to upgrade after the iPhone 15 release date or already have one of the best gaming iPhones and need some extra juice for your play sessions.

If you're still after a handset, the best Verizon phone deals can offer a bunch of great savings. Alternatively, if you want to hop the fence, check out our iPhone vs. Android guide to see which is the best for you.

Anyway, here are the best iPhone charging cables:

1. Apple MagSafe charger

The best iPhone charger.

Pros:

Super easy to use

Neat design

Cons:

Only 15W charging speed

Expensive

Now, this might be cheating, but this is easily my pick for the best iPhone charging cable. It removes all the fiddliness of plugging in a cable, just by having a nice ring of magnets that snaps to the back of your iPhone. It’s simple and straightforward to use, and that’s the key here.

While it may charge more slowly than a proper, plugged-in cable, the ease of use is unbeatable. If you’re going to charge your phone overnight anyway, it doesn’t need to be fast charging. And, better yet, you can slap it on the magnet without even looking, knowing that all the wireless charging gubbins are lined up.

It solves one of the main issues with wireless chargers – that you have to be super precise in your phone placement with some of them – yet acts like a normal plugged-in one. Then again, it’s also the sort of thing that fits as one of the best wireless chargers too, of course, so maybe I really am cheating with this one.

2. Apple USB-C to Lightning cable

The best Apple cable.

Pros:

Two lengths to choose from

Simple design

Cons:

Durability concerns

Cheaper options available

If you’re an Apple die-hard who wants nothing other than Cupertino’s creations, you don’t really have much of a choice. There are two USB-C to Lightning cables for sale on Apple’s website. They’re both identical, except for how long they are.

There isn’t much to say here, really. Just know that this cable works, and it has that Apple design language so it looks good with whatever you use it. However, there are some durability concerns with them, too – while I’ve never had any issues, others have.

Weirder still is that Apple makes a gorgeous braided charging cable, yet doesn’t sell it. I got one with my Magic Mouse and Keyboard – they’re easily the best Apple-made cables. Yet, to buy one, you’d have to drop $70 on a mouse, which is wild. Still, these options are still good enough if it has to be Apple.

3. Anker Powerline III Flow

The best non-Apple charging cable.

Pros:

Good value for money

Trusted brand

Cons:

Loud design

The Anker Powerline III Flow is probably the best iPhone charging cable, given its good value and durability. It’s 6ft long, comes in a variety of different colors, and comes from a trusted brand. It works with any charging brick and is fast-charging compatible too, which is ace.

Its silicone design is durable and soft at the same time, so if you don’t fancy a braided cable and are worried about Apple’s durability, this Anker cable is a great way to go. Still, the design might be a bit much for you – but that’s okay, we’ve got even more options below.

4. Anker braided USB-C to Lightning cable

The best braided iPhone charging cable

Pros:

Pleasant, braided design

Great value

Cons:

Durability concerns

Drop anchor, boys, because we’re anchored to Anker for the foreseeable future. They’re an excellent brand for whatever power-based accessories you need, and it’s no different with charging cables.

These braided cables are great value for money, at around $12 each if you buy a 2-pack. They’ll get the job done and look good doing it, and that’s all that matters. Some reviews suggest the tips are a bit fragile, though we can’t corroborate this – we’re inclined to think the user was just a tad aggressive, but it’s important to keep in mind.

5. Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning charging cord

The best budget iPhone charging cable.

Pros:

Inexpensive

Trusted brand

Cons:

Build quality may be sub-par

Durability concerns

Look, there’s no need to complicate things, right? A charger’s a charger, and if all you need is some of that magical juice that comes out the hole in your bedroom wall, then this snakey steed is ready to gallop it all straight into your smartphone.

Of course, a low price may raise some eyebrows. If you’re looking for some luxurious build quality, well, look elsewhere. These are excellently made cables, but the inexpensive nature means there are some concessions. Keep that in mind.

6. Native Union universal belt cable

The best multi-use iPhone cable.

Pros:

Can charge different devices

Durable design

Cons:

Not the cheapest

If you’re a proper mobile maven with Samsung smartphones alongside your iPhone favorite, you might want a bit of versatility. Well, this Native Union charger can do it all – well, not everything, but it can charge three different things, which is enough.

With a micro-USB, USB-C, and Lightning adapter on the end of a USB-A, you can charge your Nintendo Switch, iPhone, and whatever device still uses micro-USB (portable keyboards?). Of course, you can only do one at a time, but if you’re using lots of different devices, this can come in handy.

7. Apple Thunderbolt 4 (USB‑C) Pro Cable

The best iPhone 15 charging cable.

Pros:

Three lengths available

Braided cord

Cons:

Expensive

Only good for newest products

We mentioned earlier that the only way to get the braided lightning cable, which is much more durable than the standard silicone-coated one, is by buying an Apple mouse or other product. Well now, you can buy the USB-C version of this cable separately, along with the data transfer power of Thunderbolt 4.

However, the cable on its own is around $70, which is a huge amount of cash to drop on a charging cable. Don’t get us wrong, it works wonderfully for the iPhone 15 line, has Apple’s classic, sleek design philosophy, and lets you speedily transfer your pictures and videos from your phone to your MacBook. It’s definitely the best option for this early on in the iPhone 15’s life cycle, but we’ll keep an eye out for great third-party USB-C cables to recommend.

How do I choose the best iPhone charging cable?

First off, look at how much you want to spend. If you only have $15, then you’re not going to want to look at Apple’s options. Second up, work out what you need. If you just need phone juice, then any of these cables can be the reamer of your dreams. Just go for the cheapest.

But, if you fancy something fancy, then there are options there too. Anker’s top-end cable is colorful and durable, while Apple’s options look streamlined with all our Apple devices. Keep in mind all the gubbins and you’re sure to find an iPhone charging cable that will make your heart throb with delight. Maybe.

Anyway, for more beautiful tech nonsense beyond the best iPhone charging cables, check out the best iPhone chargers, the best iPad, or the battle of the century: iPhone vs. Samsung. Who will win? No one knows…