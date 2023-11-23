The best wireless chargers 2023

Plugging fiddly chargers into small, pesky slots is a thing of the past. It’s time to move on to the best wireless chargers, and we’ve got a list of suitable options right here including Samsung, Google Pixel, and Apple makes, with some other brands sprinkled in.

These are the best wireless chargers in 2023:

1. Google Pixel Stand wireless charger

The best Google wireless charger.

Pros:

Upright stand

Built-in fan

Comes with adapter

Cons:

Only compatible with Google Pixel 6 upwards

Pricey

Google’s Pixel stand comes in a fresh white color, features a USB-C connection, and has a built-in fan to keep your device cool as it charges – not that you’d know it, because it’s almost silent.

The stand consists of 39% recycled materials, which is nice, and it stands at 4.4 inches tall and 2.8 inches wide – so not too obstructive for your desk.

The Google Pixel stand’s biggest drawback is that it only works super fast with newer Pixel models – from 2021 upwards, basically. It charges at 15w for other devices but an impressive 23w for Pixel 6 and newer devices. You can use it with any Qi-compatible device, though.

2. Samsung Wireless Trio charger

The best Samsung wireless charger.

Pros:

Large enough for multiple devices

LED indicators

Cons:

Average speeds

Most of us have multiple devices that we need to charge all the time – the best option for this scenario is Samsung’s Wireless Trio charger, which can easily fit three devices at once. You can find it for around $50 (£30), which is a great price for something as functional as this.

The charging speed of Samsung’s trio charger isn’t amazingly fast – coming in at 9w – even for their own flagship devices. It works with all Qi-compatible devices, but its key point is that it charges multiple items at once.

If you have a smartwatch it may also pose some issues too in that you may need to remove the straps to get the watch to connect and charge. This charger is big, obviously, so may not be the best portable item.

3. Apple MagSafe charger

The best Apple wireless charger.

Pros:

Magnetic connection

Aligns automatically

Can use it with mounts

Cons:

Doesn’t include an adapter

Slower charge than a lightning cable

If you’re a huge Apple fan, you want to have a matching set of tech. The MagSafe charger fits the bill perfectly. It has a magnetic attachment (for iPhone 12 and newer models) so the charger snaps into place and connects quickly. The charger can fall off when using the phone, though, so don’t make it do strenuous activity if you want a complete charge.

At 15w the charger takes about an hour to charge a phone to 50%, which isn’t the quickest and is slower than Apple’s lightning cable.

Note that this doesn’t come with an adapter, and Apple recommends you purchase their 20w USB-C adapter – sold separately. The cable supplied with the charger is also quite short at only one meter long.

4. Anker wireless charger

The best budget Anker wireless charger.

Pros:

Reliably charges through phone cases

4ft cable

Cons:

Not compatible with MagSafe charging

For those of us on a budget, the Anker wireless charger is a great option. Note that it doesn’t come with an AC adapter, so you will need one of your own, but you can use it with a PC thanks to the USB connection.

The pad has up to 10w output, which puts it in a good competitive place compared to brands like Apple and Samsung. It charges iPhones slightly less, at 7.5w. This slower charging does mean that devices don’t tend to overheat on this pad, though.

This is a good option for travel, too, as the device is very lightweight. The micro USB B-type port instead of a USB-C does let this charger down.

5. Belkin BoostCharge wireless charging stand

The best upright stand wireless charger and the best for gaming.

Pros:

Can use phone upright while charging

Includes adapter

Long cable

Cons:

Can’t charge through a lot of cases

Fiddly to get phone into the right position

We like this option for mobile gaming, as you can have your phone upright, or stood in a horizontal position while charging. Plus, Belkin’s stand has a four-foot cable with it.

Charging all Qi-compatible devices at 10w means the Belkin is a competitive option for its price point, especially with its Quick Charge 3.0 charger which means you’ll get about 80% charge in 30 minutes.

The only drawbacks are this charger won’t work through thicker phone cases and smaller handsets may be tricky to line up properly into the right position to charge.

6. Xiaomi Mi wireless charging stand

The best Xiaomi wireless charger.

Pros:

Affordable

Super fast charging with Xiaomi devices

Cons:

Does not come with a cable

Another sleek and affordable upright charger is the Xiaomi Mi wireless charging stand. Offering temperature and short-circuit protection, this stand is a perfect addition to any desk.

If you have a Xiaomi cable knocking around, you can get Turbo Charge which is extra fast, otherwise, it has normal charging speeds for most devices.

The Xiaomi Mi is Qi compatible, uses a USB-C connection, and stands at a nifty 10 by 10 cm, so won’t take up too much space. It doesn’t have any glaring LED lights either.

How we choose the best wireless chargers

When it comes to choosing wireless chargers, there are plenty of factors that come into play. Does it work for multiple brands of devices, or is it only compatible with one type? We look at whether they charge quickly, how long it takes for a full charge, and the wattage you get for different things.

We even take design and equipment into consideration – for instance, some chargers don’t come with adapters, or only supply a tiny cable, knocking down their overall ‘score’ in our eyes. For a deeper look at what we do with our tech, here’s our how we test page laying it all out.

