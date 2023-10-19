Best Black Friday micro SD card deals 2023

Mobile and Switch gamers alike will want to keep their eyes peeled for the best Black Friday micro SD cards this year. To save you a lot of hassle, we’ll be picking out all of the best SSDDs (sweet SD deals) throughout November and putting them here.

Micro SD cards are one of those things that are kind of annoying to buy because there’s expensive and memory space isn’t a fun, tangible thing, but they remain essential for gaming set-ups. That’s why buying them during Black Friday makes a lot of sense because at least they’ll leave less of a dent in your wallet. Fortunately, the best micro SD card is often included among the best Black Friday Switch deals.

If you managed to grab one you could download a bunch of cheap games in the Nintendo Switch eShop, not worrying so much about memory limitations, or if you’re getting it for your phone, you can finally download all those free games you’ve wanted to try but never had room for.

Early Black Friday micro SD deals

While it is too early even for the early Black Friday deals, there are still some good bargains to be had. Check out the deals below, if you can’t wait until Black Friday itself:

When is Black Friday 2023?

Nobody wants to accidentally miss the big day. This year Black Friday falls on November 24, and then Cyber Monday will be a couple of days later on November 27. Mark your calendar, and if you’ve got anything on that day cancel it so you have time for a bit of online shopping. Yes, even if it’s your best friend’s wedding.

How do I get the best Black Friday deals?

You don’t need to know how to find the best Black Friday deals, because we’re going to do that for you. Our highly-trained deal hunters will be updating this page throughout all of November (gotta get those early Black Friday deals) so that our readers won’t miss any of the most appealing Black Friday micro SD deals.

Which are the best micro SD cards?

So you know what to look out for when the sales begin (or if you just want to buy right away, here are the best micro SD cards on the market:

SanDisk 128GB Nintendo Switch MicroSD

This microSD isn’t exclusively designed for the Nintendo Switch, so you don’t need to worry if you want one for your phone. However, it has been designed in order to provide optimum performance when played on Nintendo’s popular hybrid console, so go for this over any others, if you need one for Switch.

If you want to make sure you’ve got enough room for a Christmas haul of new games, or there are lots of games in the eShop that you’ve been holding off buying due to storage problems, then this is a must-buy.

SanDisk Extreme 256GB MicroSDXC

The SanDisk Extreme 256GB MicroSDXC is compatible with Android smartphones, as well as the majority of digital cameras, and tablets, this is an ideal way for you to fill your mobile device with beautiful photos, your favorite songs, and most importantly, all the best mobile games.

It’s a nice big chunk of memory that’ll significantly expand the storage capacity of your phone. If you’re plagued by mobile memory problems, then it’s definitely worth buying this while it’s on offer.

SanDisk 64GB MicroSDXC

If size isn’t everything to you, or maybe you just need a spare SD, this smaller SD card is a great deal. It may fill up fairly quickly, but it’s a great choice if you only want to download a game or two.

Samsung Evo Select 512 Micro SD

The second biggest SD card on our list also happens to be one of the most expensive, we hope to see it become a little cheaper over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you’re a Nintendo fan, we also have a guide on Black Friday Switch deals, and if you want other phone accessories, our guide on Black Friday phone deals should also be helpful.