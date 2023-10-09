Black Friday Switch deals on bundles, games, and accessories 2023

If you want to get the best Black Friday Switch deals, you can count on your pals here at Pocket Tactics to do the searching for you. If you’re looking for price reductions that are genuinely good, rather than those that have been artificially reduced from their list price, we can help you. Scroll down for our top picks on Switch consoles, games and accessories.

If you’ve been eyeing up the best Nintendo Switch all year, Black Friday or Cyber Monday may give you the ideal time to buy it. The sales season gives you an opportunity to get the console at a discount price, plus big discounts on bundles of games, too.

Early Black Friday Switch deals

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday is on November 24, and Cyber Monday lands on November 27. We’re already seeing early deals at many retailers, and we’ll update them daily as we see them.

How do I find the best Black Friday deals?

On the one hand, you could spend hours comparing prices and sales across loads of websites, or you could just leave it to us. Check back here for Black Friday deals on everything related to the Nintendo Switch. We also have pages on headphone and earbud deals, controller deals, and micro SD deals that are worth checking out.

If you’re after a game to play while you wait for the deals to roll in, why not grab one of our recommendations?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you read our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review, you’ll soon learn this is one of the best games of 2023. So why not indulge over the winter months and give this open-world masterpiece a try? If you don’t know anything about TotK, let me give you a quick rundown, you play as Link as he traverses the vast landscape of Hyrule, fighting tough foes, creating unique inventions with his abilities, and trying to save Princess Zelda.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The game that single-handedly got a lot of people through the lockdowns. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the latest instalment in Nintendo’s ever-popular life sim series and this time you’ve got more customization options than ever before.

At the start of the game, you land on a desert island and it’s up to you to cultivate and develop it however you see fit – from choosing the residents who live there, to placing attractions, and even adjusting the shape of the land itself. Visiting your island to do your daily tasks will soon become part of your regular de-stressing routine and before you know it, you’ll have spent 500 hours on it.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Dash and climb through dozens of colorful courses as Mario and his friends while collecting green stars and power-ups along the way, before teaming up with Bowser Jr in an adventure that allows you to free-roam an island before taking on Bowser himself.

This is a great game to pick up while you wait for the Super Mario Bros Wonder release date later this month, make sure you check out our Super Mario Bros Wonder preview to see what we think so far.

That’s it for now, but we recommend you bookmark this page and check back over November for even more deals on your favorite games. If you’re looking for other deals, check out our Black Friday Apple deals, Black Friday headphones deals, and Black Friday phone deals.