Black Friday phone deals on Samsung, Pixel and more 2023

Anyone who wants to make sure they don’t miss out on the best Black Friday phone deals this year should bookmark this page. We’ll be bringing the best deals from across the internet together in one place, making it a lot easier to get a bird’s eye view of the deals landscape throughout Black Friday week.

Black Friday creates an ideal opportunity for anybody looking to upgrade or replace their old can on the end of a string for one of the fanciest bits of tech on the market. As all the major brands tend to take part in the saving shenanigans, whatever brand you prefer, be it OnePlus, Asus, or Samsung, you should be able to find something that’s right up your street.

Upgrading your phone is an expensive task that nobody enjoys, which is why Black Friday is such a good time to get a new one. By spending less on the phone itself, you can spend more money on things like the best mobile games or fancy accessories.

Early Black Friday deals

Now that the sale season is upon us, you’ll start to see early Black Friday deals, even though the day itself is still a little way away. Here are a few retailers with sales that you should check out already:

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 24, with Cyber Monday taking place just a couple of days later on November 27. Of course, the deals will pop up all month, so we’ll update this page with new deals until it’s all over.

How do I find the best Black Friday deals?

While you could spend your Black Friday checking the sale pages on dozens of online stores, you could also just check in on us, because we’ll have everything in one place. If there are more specific deals you’re after, we also have guides to help you find:

Below is a list of the products for you to look out for, as they have a high chance of being included in the deals, and are well worth grabbing at a discount.

Google Pixel Black Friday deals

The Google Pixel 8 is now available, which means we may see deals on the older devices pop up over the Black Friday period. If you’re unsure which device is for you, we’ve got a guide that features all of the best Google Pixel phones. Our favorite device at the moment is the Pixel 7a, so if you need a new phone right now, you can pick one up from the link above.

Samsung Black Friday deals

Much like the Google Pixel devices, we absolutely love the latest Samsung devices here on Pocket Tactics, so will be sure to find you the finest deals. In the meantime, we recommend you read our guide to the best Samsung phones to pick out a device that’s best for you.

If you’ve got cash burning a hole in your pocket, we recommend you pick up the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

OnePlus Black Friday deals

Our OnePlus 11 5G review highlights how the device has “impressive cameras, an incredible display, and top-tier smartphone performance”, so we would love to see it on sale during Black Friday. However, if that isn’t the device for you, we have a list of the best OnePlus phones that you may save a pretty penny in the coming months.

That’s it for the best Black Friday phone deals, but we recommend you keep an eye on this page going forward as we plan to update it regularly.