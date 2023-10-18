AFK Arena codes October 2023

With AFK Arena codes, you can grab a bunch of in-game items to assist in your magical quest and power up your heroes. Our list has all the latest codes from Lilith Games’ massive mobile RPG, plus instructions on redeeming them. All you need to do is decide what to spend your diamonds on.

For more freebies, check out our Roblox promo codes and Roblox game codes, including Project Slayers codes, World Zero codes, and Fruit Battlegrounds codes. Or, if you’re looking for another RPG, try out turn-based battling in deep space with our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes.

New AFK arena codes

Here are the active AFK arena codes:

6cu3xfrmnd – 3K diamonds, hero EXP, and hero’s essence

– 3K diamonds, hero EXP, and hero’s essence mystery2023 – mirror image

– mirror image special2023 – powers of reflection

– powers of reflection afksummer2023 – ten hero scrolls and 3k diamonds

– ten hero scrolls and 3k diamonds HAPPY2023 – ten stargazer scrolls, 2k diamonds common, ten hero scrolls, and ten faction scrolls

– ten stargazer scrolls, 2k diamonds common, ten hero scrolls, and ten faction scrolls 2yqs9jk2qw – 60 soulstones, six hours of hero EXP, gold, and hero’s essence

– 60 soulstones, six hours of hero EXP, gold, and hero’s essence AFKRE0 – three eight hours of gold boosts, three eight hours of hero dust, three eight hours of EXP, and 1k diamonds

– three eight hours of gold boosts, three eight hours of hero dust, three eight hours of EXP, and 1k diamonds graveborn – graveborn sticker

– graveborn sticker wilder – wilder sticker

– wilder sticker mauler – mauler sticker

– mauler sticker lightbearer – lightbearer sticker

– lightbearer sticker LUCKY2023 – 3k diamonds, 10 stargazer scrolls, common hero scrolls, and time emblems

– 3k diamonds, 10 stargazer scrolls, common hero scrolls, and time emblems afk888 – 300 diamonds, 20k gold, and 100 hero’s essence

– 300 diamonds, 20k gold, and 100 hero’s essence misevj66yi – 60 rare hero soulstones, 500 diamonds, and five common hero scrolls

– 60 rare hero soulstones, 500 diamonds, and five common hero scrolls uf4shqjngq – 30 common hero scrolls

How do I redeem AFK Arena codes?

Lilith has changed the in-game tool for redeeming codes to an external website. Here’s how you do it:

Head to this website and enter your UID (which can be found by tapping your character portrait in the top left when you open the game)

Enter this number and press ‘Send Code’ to receive a verification code in your in-game mailbox (right side of the main screen)

Once you’ve entered this, you can press ‘log in’ and enter your code. This delivers the rewards to your in-game mailbox.

Expired codes:

39judaxj5p

39i4qttfzt

39acdh37nk

SANSHUNEN

tqa9c5g35y

CHUKAHAE333

tq8agz7wyv

Brutus2022

Don2023

RYX8UE2ZHU

rynfzjk85y

HAPPY333

meeyzuxw87

Brutus2022

NISHUNEN

kayd7grgvi

talene2022

iybkiwausg

pepmjfpuhs

ntbdc2j4yj

jinsuo666

i43a5pk3jw

i4hhzxxvj7

i4musq8dr6

ithg8qup87

LORDDREAF

j5mjxtdpia

zq6apizmr6

AFKDLWNSUS

y9ntv77jvf

y9khdntp3v

y9ijrcnfsw

happy2022

yazyax56rz

wfmh5n68wt

wf7wcxr4nz

badlijey666

d14m0nd5

xmasl00t

ch3atc0de

g594b6vpjk

311j4hw00d

Xiaban886

dwn8ekefbd

dqy4aq3pyw

What are AFK Arena codes?

AFK Arena codes are a series of jumbled letters and numbers that you can redeem in-game for free rewards. Developer Lilith Games releases these on a regular basis, with codes for special events sitting alongside others that seemingly have no expiration date.

How do I get more AFK Arena codes?

That’s the easy part: we do it for you. We update this guide with all of the new AFK Arena codes as soon as they become available, so we thoroughly recommend that you bookmark this page and refer back to it often.

We’ll, of course, keep on top of the list of expired codes, so you can cross-reference any other codes you come across on your journey. That way you won’t waste your time inputting a code that’s no longer valid. Nobody wants that. For more content like this, be sure to see our AFK Arena tier list!