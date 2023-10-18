AFK Arena codes October 2023

October 18, 2023: We checked for new AFK Arena codes!
With AFK Arena codes, you can grab a bunch of in-game items to assist in your magical quest and power up your heroes. Our list has all the latest codes from Lilith Games’ massive mobile RPG, plus instructions on redeeming them. All you need to do is decide what to spend your diamonds on.
New AFK arena codes
Here are the active AFK arena codes:
- 6cu3xfrmnd – 3K diamonds, hero EXP, and hero’s essence
- mystery2023 – mirror image
- special2023 – powers of reflection
- afksummer2023 – ten hero scrolls and 3k diamonds
- HAPPY2023 – ten stargazer scrolls, 2k diamonds common, ten hero scrolls, and ten faction scrolls
- 2yqs9jk2qw – 60 soulstones, six hours of hero EXP, gold, and hero’s essence
- AFKRE0 – three eight hours of gold boosts, three eight hours of hero dust, three eight hours of EXP, and 1k diamonds
- graveborn – graveborn sticker
- wilder – wilder sticker
- mauler – mauler sticker
- lightbearer – lightbearer sticker
- LUCKY2023 – 3k diamonds, 10 stargazer scrolls, common hero scrolls, and time emblems
- afk888 – 300 diamonds, 20k gold, and 100 hero’s essence
- misevj66yi – 60 rare hero soulstones, 500 diamonds, and five common hero scrolls
- uf4shqjngq – 30 common hero scrolls
How do I redeem AFK Arena codes?
Lilith has changed the in-game tool for redeeming codes to an external website. Here’s how you do it:
- Head to this website and enter your UID (which can be found by tapping your character portrait in the top left when you open the game)
- Enter this number and press ‘Send Code’ to receive a verification code in your in-game mailbox (right side of the main screen)
- Once you’ve entered this, you can press ‘log in’ and enter your code. This delivers the rewards to your in-game mailbox.
Expired codes:
- 39judaxj5p
- 39i4qttfzt
- 39acdh37nk
- SANSHUNEN
- tqa9c5g35y
- CHUKAHAE333
- tq8agz7wyv
- Brutus2022
- Don2023
- RYX8UE2ZHU
- rynfzjk85y
- HAPPY333
- meeyzuxw87
- Brutus2022
- NISHUNEN
- kayd7grgvi
- talene2022
- iybkiwausg
- pepmjfpuhs
- ntbdc2j4yj
- jinsuo666
- i43a5pk3jw
- i4hhzxxvj7
- i4musq8dr6
- ithg8qup87
- LORDDREAF
- j5mjxtdpia
- zq6apizmr6
- AFKDLWNSUS
- y9ntv77jvf
- y9khdntp3v
- y9ijrcnfsw
- happy2022
- yazyax56rz
- wfmh5n68wt
- wf7wcxr4nz
- badlijey666
- d14m0nd5
- xmasl00t
- ch3atc0de
- g594b6vpjk
- 311j4hw00d
- Xiaban886
- dwn8ekefbd
- dqy4aq3pyw
What are AFK Arena codes?
AFK Arena codes are a series of jumbled letters and numbers that you can redeem in-game for free rewards. Developer Lilith Games releases these on a regular basis, with codes for special events sitting alongside others that seemingly have no expiration date.
How do I get more AFK Arena codes?
That’s the easy part: we do it for you. We update this guide with all of the new AFK Arena codes as soon as they become available, so we thoroughly recommend that you bookmark this page and refer back to it often.
We'll, of course, keep on top of the list of expired codes, so you can cross-reference any other codes you come across on your journey. That way you won't waste your time inputting a code that's no longer valid.