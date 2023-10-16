Type Soul codes October 2023

With our Roblox Type Soul codes, you can save yourself some Robux while picking up plenty of weapons and wiping the floor with your enemies.

Type Soul codes - three different men split by white lines look melancholy
Connor Christie's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 16, 2023: We added a new Type Soul code to our list

If you need some Type Soul codes to get an in-game boost, you’re in the right place. Whether you want to be a soul reaper or a hollow, our one-stop guide has all the codes you need to pick up some piercing weapons and get down to business. All you need to do is decide on your allegiances.

For more freebies, be sure to check out our Roblox promo codes and Roblox game codes. The latter includes Nuke Simulator codes, Grand Piece Online codes, Project Slayers codes, Sword Warriors codes, and Anime Weapon Simulator codes. Or, if you prefer an RPG, check out our Honkai Star Rail codes, AFK Arena codes, and Genshin Impact codes.

New Type Soul codes

Here are all the working Type Soul codes:

  • watermelon – free rerolls
  • sorryforthat – free rerolls
  • midtermsover – free rerolls
  • contentcoming – free rerolls
  • haveagoodday – free rerolls
  • slowpace  – free rerolls
  • thehonoredone  – free rerolls
  • triplethreat  – free rerolls
  • apologyforlate – free rerolls
  • middayfixes – free rerolls
  • 100kfavourites – free rerolls
  • segundanextupdate – free rerolls
  • fixedoldcode – free rerolls
  • latenightupdate – free rerolls
  • eumorningupdate – free rerolls
  • updatecomingsoon – two weapon rerolls
  • 3shikaireroll – free rewards
  • shikaireroll – free rewards
  • 80Klikes – blue pill and rerolls
  • newgame – soul ticket
  • shutdownsrry – element reroll
  • tyforfollows – reroll
  • 55klikes – weapon reroll
  • 35klikes – weapon reroll

Expired codes:

  • sorryforshutdown
  • 20klikes
  • 10klikes

Key art of different warriors comparing swords for Type Soul codes guide

What are Type Soul codes?

Type Soul codes give you freebies and rewards in-game. Roblox developers usually hand out codes to celebrate achievements or in-game milestones, so keep an eye on this page for any fresh codes.

How do I redeem Type Soul codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Type Soul code.

  • Open Type Soul
  • Click on the gift box icon in the top-left of the screen
  • Type in or paste a code from our list
  • Press the enter key to receive your goodies

There you have it, our Type Soul codes guide. For more slashing and hacking, check out our picks for the best samurai games and ninja games.

Connor is a writer and pop-culture fiend with experience writing for Wargamer and The Digital Fix. When he’s not crafting Marvel Snap decks, you can find him solving puzzles in Candy Crush, summoning in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, or hunting down fresh Roblox codes. Since arriving at Pocket Tactics, he’s been to Japan to cover the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS, while also writing plenty of reviews of the latest Nintendo games. His expert gaming opinion is that Stardew Valley is still the only farming game worth playing in the year 2023.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.