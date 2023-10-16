Type Soul codes October 2023

October 16, 2023: We added a new Type Soul code to our list
If you need some Type Soul codes to get an in-game boost, you’re in the right place. Whether you want to be a soul reaper or a hollow, our one-stop guide has all the codes you need to pick up some piercing weapons and get down to business. All you need to do is decide on your allegiances.
New Type Soul codes
Here are all the working Type Soul codes:
- watermelon – free rerolls
- sorryforthat – free rerolls
- midtermsover – free rerolls
- contentcoming – free rerolls
- haveagoodday – free rerolls
- slowpace – free rerolls
- thehonoredone – free rerolls
- triplethreat – free rerolls
- apologyforlate – free rerolls
- middayfixes – free rerolls
- 100kfavourites – free rerolls
- segundanextupdate – free rerolls
- fixedoldcode – free rerolls
- latenightupdate – free rerolls
- eumorningupdate – free rerolls
- updatecomingsoon – two weapon rerolls
- 3shikaireroll – free rewards
- shikaireroll – free rewards
- 80Klikes – blue pill and rerolls
- newgame – soul ticket
- shutdownsrry – element reroll
- tyforfollows – reroll
- 55klikes – weapon reroll
- 35klikes – weapon reroll
Expired codes:
- sorryforshutdown
- 20klikes
- 10klikes
What are Type Soul codes?
Type Soul codes give you freebies and rewards in-game. Roblox developers usually hand out codes to celebrate achievements or in-game milestones, so keep an eye on this page for any fresh codes.
How do I redeem Type Soul codes?
Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Type Soul code.
- Open Type Soul
- Click on the gift box icon in the top-left of the screen
- Type in or paste a code from our list
- Press the enter key to receive your goodies
There you have it, our Type Soul codes guide.