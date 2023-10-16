Type Soul codes October 2023

If you need some Type Soul codes to get an in-game boost, you’re in the right place. Whether you want to be a soul reaper or a hollow, our one-stop guide has all the codes you need to pick up some piercing weapons and get down to business. All you need to do is decide on your allegiances.

New Type Soul codes

Here are all the working Type Soul codes:

watermelon – free rerolls

– free rerolls sorryforthat – free rerolls

– free rerolls midtermsover – free rerolls

– free rerolls contentcoming – free rerolls

– free rerolls haveagoodday – free rerolls

– free rerolls slowpace – free rerolls

– free rerolls thehonoredone – free rerolls

– free rerolls triplethreat – free rerolls

– free rerolls apologyforlate – free rerolls

– free rerolls middayfixes – free rerolls

– free rerolls 100kfavourites – free rerolls

– free rerolls segundanextupdate – free rerolls

– free rerolls fixedoldcode – free rerolls

– free rerolls latenightupdate – free rerolls

– free rerolls eumorningupdate – free rerolls

– free rerolls updatecomingsoon – two weapon rerolls

– two weapon rerolls 3shikaireroll – free rewards

– free rewards shikaireroll – free rewards

– free rewards 80Klikes – blue pill and rerolls

– blue pill and rerolls newgame – soul ticket

– soul ticket shutdownsrry – element reroll

– element reroll tyforfollows – reroll

– reroll 55klikes – weapon reroll

– weapon reroll 35klikes – weapon reroll

Expired codes:

sorryforshutdown

20klikes

10klikes

What are Type Soul codes?

Type Soul codes give you freebies and rewards in-game. Roblox developers usually hand out codes to celebrate achievements or in-game milestones, so keep an eye on this page for any fresh codes.

How do I redeem Type Soul codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Type Soul code.

Open Type Soul

Click on the gift box icon in the top-left of the screen

Type in or paste a code from our list

Press the enter key to receive your goodies

There you have it, our Type Soul codes guide.