Botany Manor blooms onto Nintendo Switch this spring

After months of waiting, we finally know the Botany Manor release date window. This planty puzzler is Balloon Studios’ debut game and is published by classic cozy games company Whitethorn Games.

If you’ve read our Botany Manor preview you’ll know that we’ve been intrigued by this mysterious gardening puzzle game for quite some time and can’t wait to get our hands on the full Switch release. You play as Arabella Greene, a retired botanist who must search through her huge collection of notes from her career to help revive a selection of rare plants in her garden.

Botany Manor, as the name suggests, is set in a historically accurate 19th-century English manor filled with beautiful and calming rooms to explore as you search every nook and cranny of this old house for clues to bring your garden back to life. Alongside the period-accurate locale, you’ll learn about the issues Arabella faced as a female scientist during the 1800s, adding more depth to her personal mission.

When is the Botany Manor release date?

Botany Manor flourishes onto the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox in Spring 2024. It will also be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass, so keep your eyes peeled for the exact release date closer to the time.

That's everything we know so far about the Botany Manor release date.