Thanks to the newest generation, we’ve officially passed the 1,000 mark in the Pokédex. There are so many creatures to choose from, and they’re based on practically anything you can imagine. So, our list of the best flower Pokémon can help you green-thumbed trainers find your new floral friends. Don’t blame us if your allergies act up.

Here’s our guide to the best flower Pokémon.

Bulbasaur

The OG, Mr #001 himself, Bulbasaur had to make it onto this list. He’s a huge part of many a Pokéfan’s childhoods and rightly so. According to the Pokédex, the seed on its back grows from the day it’s born and just keeps going.

Well, we’ve seen that in action as Bulbasaur evolves into the flowering Ivysaur and later the formidable Venusaur. Venusaur’s Mega Evolution and Dynamax forms both make a big show of its poisonous flower, so we’ve got to respect the little seed that it began as.

Roselia

Other than one of our later picks, Roselia is probably the Pokémon that you immediately think of when someone says ‘flower Pokémon’. Game Freak added it fairly early in the franchise in generation 3, and it has since gained a pre-evolution and an evolved form. This little bouquet can pack quite a punch too, as anyone who has faced Cynthia’s Roserade can tell you.

Leafeon

Now we know Leafeon doesn’t flower, but it sure is a plant, and we’re counting plant Pokémon on this list. Practically every Pokédex entry for this leafy legend talks about its ability to photosynthesize, producing a cloud of clean air around it when it sleeps in a patch of sunlight. We don’t know about you, but that’s one of the cutest things we’ve ever heard. Its tail is also apparently sharp enough to cut down entire trees, so don’t get on its bad side.

Shaymin

As well as looking like a literal flower patch, Shaymin is one of the cutest ‘mons ever created (in our opinion). This gen 4 mythical Pokémon has two forms: Land Forme and Sky Forme, but Land Forme is definitely superior. Who wouldn’t want to squeeze this little flowery hedgehog lad? Plus, it has pretty decent all-around stats and Natural Cure, making it both cute and potentially deadly.

Petilil

Petilil is continuing the trend of flower Pokémon being the most adorable things to ever grace this earth. It’s just so small and cute! Petilil evolves into Lilligant, an appropriately named Pokémon given how elegant and regal it looks. Petilil is especially cool though because, in Pokémon Legends Arceus, it evolves into Lilligant’s Hisuian form, a more slender, ballerina-esque design that is equally as beautiful as the original.

Flabébé

Remember earlier we said only one other ‘mon beat Roselia for the most ‘flower Pokémon’ Pokémon? This is the one. Flabebe’s entire evolutionary line is a florist’s dream. Despite not even being grass-types, Flabébé, Floette, and Florges are definitely the most floral of the bunch. Plus, they come in three different color variations, so if you collect them all, you can make the most beautiful flower arrangement.

Smoliv

Again, we know it’s not a flower, but how could we leave gen 9’s Smoliv off our list? Fans have been obsessed with this oily little guy since he was first announced, and understandably so. We’ve never seen a more friend-shaped fruit in our lives. Smoliv’s two evolutions are pretty cool, but the first form is definitely the best of the bunch.

Well, hopefully, this list has planted some ideas in your mind for your next Pokémon team. There are a bunch more flower Pokémon out there, but we think these guys are the prize picks.