Get ready to headbang with the Brawl Stars and DragonForce collaboration – yes, you read it right, the DragonForce of ‘Through the Fire and Flames’ fret-tapping fame. We get a brand new, epic song and a fighter in the game thanks to the band and Supercell’s collab.

Let’s welcome the latest fighter to the stage – meet Draco, a guitar-wielding, armor-wearing character. Draco seems pretty cool as he loves Dungeons and Dragons, heavy metal, and, of course, brawling. He’s also the host of MadEvil Manor, a new area located in Starr Park. You can meet him in the latest Brawl Stars event.

Draco is available in the game right now, along with a new song by Dragonforce titled ‘A Draco Tale,’ offering the perfect soundtrack to rock along to while you head into the game and fight your way to the top.

Supercell Games chose Dragonforce for the collaboration as the team are huge fans, especially of guitarist Herman Li who, if you didn’t know, is a successful Twitch streamer showing off life in the famous band.

I might be biased as a long-time metal fan, but honestly, A Draco Tale is a bop, even if it’s a lighthearted song for a game, and has a suitable video with the band sporting medieval armor. I want more bands to make songs for games – where’s Korn introducing the next Mortal Kombat fighter? Or Black Veil Brides doing a song for the next Wuthering Waves banner?

