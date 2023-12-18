Every current and upcoming Brawl Stars event

What Brawl Stars event is happening now? How many of them? And for how long? Well, we’ve collated all of that information into one handy guide, keeping track of all the different events and their timings. So, read on, and be sure to bookmark this page to come back to as the events change on a daily basis.

Brawl Stars events

For an up-to-date list of all current and upcoming Brawl Stars events, check out Brawlify. They’ve got countdowns to the ends and starts of the different events, as well as win rate percentages to help you out. If you’re wondering what the different Brawl Stars events are, check them out below.

What Brawl Stars events are there?

You can find a list of all Brawl Stars events down below.

3v3 Brawl Stars events

Gem Grab – collect ten gems from the gem mine before your opponent.

Brawl Ball – take the ball to the opponent's goal

Bounty – get the highest bounty by the end of the game

Siege – take down the enemy turrets while defending your own

Heist – defend your sage while trying to break the enemy's one

Hot Zone – capture all the hot zones on the map

Knockout – defeat the enemies without getting knocked out

Special Brawl Stars events

Big Game – five players work together to take down the big brawler

Robo Rumble – defend your safe from robot bandits

– defend your safe from robot bandits Boss Fight – work together to take down the boss robot

Other Brawl Stars events

Showdown – ten players, no teams, last one standing

Duo Showdown – ten players, teams of two, last two standing

– ten players, teams of two, last two standing Duels – 1v1, three brawlers each

