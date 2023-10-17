Car Factory Tycoon codes October 2023

Starting a business can be quite the challenge, especially if you plan to open the biggest car factory in Roblox. Lucky for you, we’re here to help you get behind the wheel with this list of all the latest Car Factory Tycoon codes, offering free in-game cash to get those engines purring. We update this guide regularly, so be sure to check back from time to time to keep your virtual wallet full.

Here are all of the new Car Factory Tycoon codes:

150KLIKES – 75k cash and 150 gems (new!)

– 75k cash and 150 gems (new!) ThanksFor10K – 37,500 cash and 85 gems

– 37,500 cash and 85 gems FREE CAR – free Cord Rustand 1967 car

– free Cord Rustand 1967 car 125KLIKES – 150k cash and 225 gems

Expired codes:

100KLIKES

60KLIKES

30KLIKES

RELEASE

10KLIKES

5KLIKES

How do I redeem my Car Factory Tycoon codes?

Redeeming your Car Factory Tycoon codes is simple, just follow these easy steps.

Launch Car Factory Tycoon in Roblox

Tap the ‘codes’ star to the left of the screen

Type or paste your code into the text box

Hit claim

Enjoy your rewards!

What are Car Factory Tycoon codes?

Car Factory Tycoon codes are freebies given out by the developer, Cyberlink Studio, to help you on your journey to becoming the biggest Roblox car factory tycoon around. Cyberlink Studio usually releases new codes to celebrate the game reaching certain milestones, such as a specific number of likes or visits. So be sure to give the game a big thumbs up and check back here from time to time for more freebies.

How do I get more Car Factory Tycoon codes?

The easiest way to get more Car Factory Tycoon codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back every once in a while, as we update this page frequently. You can also join the official Discord and follow the developer on X.

