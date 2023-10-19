Jailbreak codes October 2023

Jailbreak is the ultimate Roblox game of cops and robbers. But to do anything in the world you’re going to need money. That’s where Jailbreak codes come in, giving you that little extra cash boost so you don’t have to farm currency as much. What’s more, we update this list when new codes release. Great deal, huh?
Here are the latest Jailbreak codes
Active codes:
- sep23 – 10K cash
- YoutubeHelloItsVG – HelloItsVG tire sticker
- YoutubeNoobFreak – NoobFreak tire sticker
How do I redeem my codes?
Redeeming your Jailbreak codes requires a different process to most other Roblox games. Here’s how you do it:
- Open the game
- Now you need to find an ATM. There are plenty dotted around, but your best bet is the train station
- The ATM looks like a cash machine with a blue screen showing a Twitter bird symbol
- Walk up to the machine and a redeem code box will appear
- Copy one of our Jailbreak codes into the box
- Enjoy your rewards!
Expired list:
- July2023
- Summer23
- dreamhome
- Birthday6
- crewcode3
- spring23
- Winter22
- privatejet
- TOW
- museum
- WinterUpdate2021
- fall2021
- memes
- summervibes
- SOLIDGOLDWOOO
- 4years
- march2021
- doggo
- cargo
- countdown
- onehour
- stayhealthy
- minimustang
- feb2020
- Winter
- FALL2020
- MOLTEN
- Balance
- 5Days
What are Jailbreak codes?
Jailbreak codes are free rewards that the game’s developer gives out to players. These codes contain cash that you can use to buy pretty much anything in Jailbreak’s world. Be sure to check our list regularly so you don’t miss any!
Where can I get more Jailbreak codes?
We add new codes to this guide as soon as we find them, so bookmarking this page and checking back regularly is a great way to snag all the freebies. Other than that, you can follow the developer on Twitter or join the official Discord, where you can find announcements about new content, boosts, and more.
If you want to play Jailbreak for yourself you can download Roblox on Google Play and the App Store.