Jailbreak codes October 2023

Our Roblox Jailbreak codes list offers a whole heap of cash and other goodies so you can be the ultimate cop or robber in this epic experience.

Jailbreak codes - Roblox Jailbreak character being tazed by a police officer
Tilly Lawton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

Jailbreak is the ultimate Roblox game of cops and robbers. But to do anything in the world you’re going to need money. That’s where Jailbreak codes come in, giving you that little extra cash boost so you don’t have to farm currency as much. What’s more, we update this list when new codes release. Great deal, huh?

If you found this article helpful why not peruse some of our other content? We have plenty of other freebie lists, including: Shindo Life codes, Anime Fighting Simulator codes, All Star Tower Defense codes, Arsenal codes, and King Piece codes. We even have a Roblox promo codes list if you’re also looking for some free cosmetics.

Here are the latest Jailbreak codes

Active codes:

  • sep23 – 10K cash
  • YoutubeHelloItsVG – HelloItsVG tire sticker
  • YoutubeNoobFreak – NoobFreak tire sticker

How do I redeem my codes?

Redeeming your Jailbreak codes requires a different process to most other Roblox games. Here’s how you do it:

  • Open the game
  • Now you need to find an ATM. There are plenty dotted around, but your best bet is the train station
  • The ATM looks like a cash machine with a blue screen showing a Twitter bird symbol
  • Walk up to the machine and a redeem code box will appear
  • Copy one of our Jailbreak codes into the box
  • Enjoy your rewards!

Expired list:

  • July2023
  • Summer23
  • dreamhome
  • Birthday6
  • crewcode3
  • spring23
  • Winter22
  • privatejet
  • TOW
  • museum
  • WinterUpdate2021
  • fall2021
  • memes
  • summervibes
  • SOLIDGOLDWOOO
  • 4years
  • march2021
  • doggo
  • cargo
  • countdown
  • onehour
  • stayhealthy
  • minimustang
  • feb2020
  • Winter
  • FALL2020
  • MOLTEN
  • Balance
  • 5Days

Jailbreak codes - a criminal escaping jail and running from the police

What are Jailbreak codes?

Jailbreak codes are free rewards that the game’s developer gives out to players. These codes contain cash that you can use to buy pretty much anything in Jailbreak’s world. Be sure to check our list regularly so you don’t miss any!

Where can I get more Jailbreak codes?

We add new codes to this guide as soon as we find them, so bookmarking this page and checking back regularly is a great way to snag all the freebies. Other than that, you can follow the developer on Twitter or join the official Discord, where you can find announcements about new content, boosts, and more.

If you want to play Jailbreak for yourself you can download Roblox on Google Play and the App Store.

Tilly has a degree in English literature and experience working in a publishing house and as a freelance writer. She joined Pocket Tactics as a staff writer in 2021, and got her shiny guides editor badge in 2023. She spends her free time exploring Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, fawning over indie games, or theorizing about horror games like FNAF, Resident Evil, and Poppy Playtime. She’s a proud mom to a cat named after Genshin Impact’s Xiao, thinks Kingdom Hearts’ Axel is the best fictional character of all time, and knows more about Roblox than she likes to admit.