My Hero Mania codes October 2023

If you’re a fan of the power of Roblox and anime combined, you’re bound to love My Hero Mania, an exciting experience inspired by the popular My Hero Acadamia. And, to help you on your heroic journey, we’ve gathered this list of all new My Hero Mania codes full of handy spins, so you can focus on playing and finding your perfect superpower.

Here are all the new My Hero Mania codes

Active My Hero Mania codes:

almost500k – 14 spins (new!)

– 14 spins (new!) ultra480k – 13 spins

– 13 spins 470kplus – 13 spins

– 13 spins epic460k – 13 spins

– 13 spins 450kLIKES! – 13 spins

– 13 spins the440k – 12 free spins

– 12 free spins 430kcode – 12 free spins

– 12 free spins 420k – 12 free spins

– 12 free spins 380kCODE! – 13 free spins

– 13 free spins 370klikes – one epic spin

– one epic spin 360kgoal – 13 free spins

– 13 free spins thank350k – 13 free spins

How do I redeem my My Hero Mania codes?

To redeem your My Hero Mania codes, simply follow these steps:

Launch My Hero Mania

Open the menu

Copy one of our codes into the entry box

Enjoy your rewards!

Expired codes:

What are My Hero Mania codes?

My Hero Mania codes are freebies that the developer gives out to players and most often contain spins that allow you to change your quirk. Be sure to check back with our list if you don’t want to miss any.

Where can I get more My Hero Mania codes?

The best place to find more My Hero Mania codes is either by following the developer on Twitter or by joining the official Discord. You can also join the My Hero Mania group for more rewards. Either that or you can simply check back with our list, as we’ll add new codes when they become available.

If you want to play My Hero Mania for yourself, you can find Roblox on Google Play and the App Store for free.