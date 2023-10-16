My Hero Mania codes October 2023

Become a hero with these Roblox My Hero Mania codes, offering heaps of awesome free spins so you can change your quirk as many times as you like.

If you’re a fan of the power of Roblox and anime combined, you’re bound to love My Hero Mania, an exciting experience inspired by the popular My Hero Acadamia. And, to help you on your heroic journey, we’ve gathered this list of all new My Hero Mania codes full of handy spins, so you can focus on playing and finding your perfect superpower.

Here are all the new My Hero Mania codes

Active My Hero Mania codes:

  • almost500k – 14 spins (new!)
  • ultra480k – 13 spins
  • 470kplus – 13 spins
  • epic460k – 13 spins
  • 450kLIKES! – 13 spins
  • the440k – 12 free spins
  • 430kcode – 12 free spins
  • 420k – 12 free spins
  • 380kCODE! – 13 free spins
  • 370klikes – one epic spin
  • 360kgoal – 13 free spins
  • thank350k – 13 free spins

How do I redeem my My Hero Mania codes?

To redeem your My Hero Mania codes, simply follow these steps:

  • Launch My Hero Mania
  • Open the menu
  • Copy one of our codes into the entry box
  • Enjoy your rewards!

Expired codes:

  • easter340k
  • 330kLIKES
  • 320kday
  • 310kLIKES
  • big300k
  • thank290k
  • 280kLIKES
  • 270kREAL
  • 260ktime
  • the250k
  • 240kCODE
  • 230kcode!
  • thank220k
  • 210kCODE!
  • 230kcode!
  • thank220k
  • 210kCODE!
  • likereward1
  • 110kcodeyay
  • plus120k!
  • big130k
  • goal200k
  • theultra190k
  • ultra140k
  • newyearsupdate23
  • mhmchristmas22
  • turkey22
  • season6

What are My Hero Mania codes?

My Hero Mania codes are freebies that the developer gives out to players and most often contain spins that allow you to change your quirk. Be sure to check back with our list if you don’t want to miss any.

Where can I get more My Hero Mania codes?

The best place to find more My Hero Mania codes is either by following the developer on Twitter or by joining the official Discord.  You can also join the My Hero Mania group for more rewards. Either that or you can simply check back with our list, as we’ll add new codes when they become available.

If you want to play My Hero Mania for yourself, you can find Roblox on Google Play and the App Store for free.

