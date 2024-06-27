The Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures release date is finally here

The day has finally come. Cookie Run Project B, the next installment in the sugary-sweet series from Devsisters, is here at long last, and it tastes so sweet. That’s right – the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures release date is upon us, fresh out of the oven!

Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures is a casual action game that features real-time cooperative play and action combat that all takes place in the IP’s first 3D world. You get to reconnect with familiar cookie friends like GingerBrave and meet new ones as you fight monsters to reach the top of Pancake Tower. Take on the story-based adventure mode alone or join your friends in co-op multiplayer missions.

We were lucky enough to get our oven mitts wrapped around this delicious little beauty last year, and had a lot of fun with it. In our Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures preview, we highlight that the “combat is a lot more involved” than in previous games from the series, praising how its gameplay turns it “into more of an adventure game with platforming and beat-em-up elements, setting it apart from its free-runner, AFK-style predecessor.” So, if you’re ready to get a taste of the yummy gacha game, be sure to read on.

When is the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures release date?

The Cookie Run: Tower of Adventure release date was Tuesday, June 25, 2024 – meaning it’s already here! You can dive into the delicious action today – simply check out our download instructions below to get started. Oh, and be sure to check out our Cookie Run Tower of Adventure tier list and grab some delicious Cookie Run Tower of Adventure codes to ensure a recipe for success.

How can I download Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures?

Luckily, the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures download process is pretty easy – just follow the steps for your preferred platform below.

How to download Cookie Run: Tower of Adventure on Android:

On your Android device, head to the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Google Play page

Hit ‘Install’ and wait for the game to download (download size 693 MB)

Once the game is installed, hit the ‘Play’ button in Google Play, or open the app from your homepage

Get ready for some adventures!

How to download Cookie Run: Tower of Adventure on iOS:

On your iOS device, head to the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures App Store page

Tap ‘Get’ and wait for the game to download (download size 1.02 GB)

Once the game is installed, hit the ‘open’ button on the App Store page, or open the app from your homepage

It’s time to get cookin’ with Gingerbrave and pals!

Cookie Run: Tower of Adventure PC download

If you fancy diving into the action on the big screen, you can also download Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures on your PC by following these steps.

Keep in mind that the Google Play Games Beta only works on Windows, so if you’ve got a Mac, you need to follow the steps to install the game via Bluestacks.

How to download Cookie Run: Tower of Adventure on Windows:

On your Windows PC or laptop, head to the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Google Play page

Click ‘Install on Windows’ and wait for the game to download

Go to your downloads folder and click on the file called ‘Install-CookieRun_Tower of Adventures-GooglePlayGames-Beta’

This should open the Google Play Games Beta app on the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures store page

From here, you can hit the ‘update game’ button to make sure the game is all fresh and up to date, or you can hit ‘play’ to launch the game on your Windows PC

How to download Cookie Run: Tower of Adventure on Mac and PC:

Download and install BlueStacks on your PC

Launch the BlueStacks App

Complete the Google sign-in to access the Play Store

Look for CookieRun: Tower of Adventures using the search bar at the top-right corner of the BlueStacks app

Click to install the game from the search results

Click the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures icon in the BlueStacks home screen to start playing

That’s everything we’ve got on the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures release date and how to download the game. For more delicious treats, be sure to check out our Cookie Run: Kingdom codes, Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list, and Cookie Run: OvenBreak codes today.