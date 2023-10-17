Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list and reroll guide

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a free-to-play RPG-come-Kingdom builder available on iOS and Android. In order to build your dream kingdom though, you need to assemble a team of cookies who will join you on your sweet, sweet adventure. For this, we’ve put together a Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list showing you which are the best cookies and thus increasing your chances of success within the game. We’ve also outlined how to perform a Cookie Run: Kingdom reroll, that’ll mean you can gacha ‘til you gotcha self the best cookie.

First up, let’s get into our Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list.

Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list

Our Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list is for overall play, rather than specific game modes Kingdom Arena and Guild Battles.

Tier Cookie Run: Kingdom character S+ Stardust Cookie, Cotton Cookie, Pure Vanilla Cookie, Sorbet Shark Cookie, Sea Fairy Cookie, Eclair Cookie, Black Pearl Cookie, Captain Caviar Cookie, Dark Cacao Cookie, Wildberry Cookie, Clotted Cream Cookie, Moonlight Cookie, Cream Puff Cookie S Frost Queen Cookie, Pumpkin Pie Cookie, Hollyberry Cookie, Strawberry Crepe Cookie, Parfait Cookie, Caramel Arrow Cookie, Crunchy Chip Cookie, Oyster Cookie, Financier Cookie, Espresso Cookie, BTS, Herb Cookie A Black Raisin Cookie, Affogato Cookie, Cream Puff Cookie, Tea Knight Cookie, Cocoa Cookie, Kumiho Cookie, Vampire Cookie, Moon Rabbit Cookie, Tiger Lily Cookie, Rebel Cookie, Almond Cookie, Squid Ink Cookie, Rye Cookie, Pomegranate Cookie, Red Velvet Cookie B Herb Cookie, Cherry Blossom Cookie, Mint Choco, Latte Cookie, Dark Choco, Licorice Cookie, Mala Sauce Cookie, Twizzly Gummy Cookie, Mango Cookie, Raspberry Cookie, Snow Sugar Cookie C Poison Mushroom Cookie, Pastry Cookie, Madeline Cookie, Lilac Cookie, Milk Cookie, Sparkling Cookie D Purple Yam Cookie, Chili Pepper Cookie, Fig Cookie, Werewolf Cookie, Sonic Cookie, Tails Cookie

How do the Cookie Run: Kingdom Disney crossover cookies rank?

The new Cookie Run: Kingdom Disney collab is finally here! It introduces a variety of new, Disney-themed cookies, and we can’t wait to sink our teeth into these sweet little treats.

As the crossover is quite new, we’ve not had the chance to rank the cookies yet, but we’ve listed them below. We’ll be sure to update this tier list when we’ve had the chance to test them out!

Cream Unicorn Cookie

Ariel Cookie

Jasmine Cookie

Cinderella Cookie

Aladdin Cookie

Mulan Cookie

How do I perform a Cookie Run: Kingdom reroll?

Here’s everything you need to know about performing a reroll in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Remember, you’re trying to get a character either in the S+ or S tier on our Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list.

It takes some time and it’s a little tricky

Start the game using a guest account

Play up to Cookie Run: Kingdom level three

Redeem any currently valid coupon codes

Now it’s time to summon your cookie and hope for one of our tier S/S+ cookies

If you have good luck, keep playing, don’t worry about the next steps. If you’re unlucky, continue below

Log out of the app through Menu > Settings > Info

Start the process all over again

