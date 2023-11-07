Crunchyroll Game Vault opens the door to exciting new mobile games

Anime fans, listen up, the Crunchyroll Game Vault is now open for business, giving you a chance to play five unique launch titles. However, there’s a slight catch, as you must have a mega fan or ultimate fan subscription to Crunchyroll to enter the vault, which cost $9.99 (£5.99) and $14.99 (not available in the UK), respectively.

From now on, not only do you get access to more than 24k hours of great anime content, but you can also enjoy these mobile anime games: Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions, inbento, River City Girls, and Wolfstride, which fall under the visual novel, tactical, puzzle, action, and RPG genres, respectively. It’s safe to say that the vault has something for everyone at launch.

Crunchyroll promises to add new games to the vault over time, too, ensuring the service doesn’t go stale. Yes, you can be sure we’ll be on hand to let you know about any new additions to the line-up.

“Crunchyroll Game Vault is a curated, focused library of premium titles for the global anime fan that loves gaming, adding even more value to Crunchyroll memberships by connecting fans with anime-infused content,” says Crunchyroll EVP of emerging business, Terry Li. “With Crunchyroll Game Vault, we’re also looking forward to working with international developers to bring their titles to mobile for the first time or introduce existing mobile games to the Crunchyroll community as part of an amazing line-up.”

If you’re not ready to move beyond a fan membership at Crunchyroll, you can still enjoy some great anime games with our lists of the best One Piece games, Dragon Ball games, and My Hero Academia games on mobile and Nintendo Switch.