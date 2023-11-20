Cuphead download for Switch, PS, Xbox, PC, and mobile

When some people hear the word Cuphead, it strikes fear into their souls. Therefore, to make sure you know how to give it a try, we have this Cuphead download guide, in which we explain how to get the game on not only Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, but for your mobile devices too. See, it doesn’t matter what your platform of choice is, there’s a way to play Cuphead.

After you play the original, there’s a good chance you’ll want to dive into the DLC, so check out our Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course review to discover whether or not it’s worth your time. We also have a Cuphead show guide so you can stay up to date with all the latest details about the Netflix programme.

Without further ado, here’s how to perform a Cuphead download.

How do I perform a Cuphead download on Nintendo Switch?

To download the game on Nintendo Switch, you need to pay a visit to the eShop, search for the game, visit its respective page, and then purchase it. After you do this, Cuphead will begin to download on your device.

How do I perform a Cuphead download on PlayStation?

In a similar vein to the Switch version, to download Cuphead on a PS console, you need to visit its storefront, search for the game, purchase it, and then opt to install it.

How do I perform a Cuphead download on Xbox?

Again, just like with the other two consoles, you need to go to the marketplace on your Xbox, look up Cuphead, buy the game, and then you can hit the download button to install it.

How do I perform a Cuphead download on PC?

To install Cuphead on a PC, you need to head to its official Steam page where you can choose to purchase it. After the transaction is complete, you can choose to download it. Or, you can opt to download an APK from Malavida to try out the mobile version of the game. However, as with any APK, you do run the risk of coming across a virus, so proceed with caution.

How do I perform a Cuphead download on mobile?

The mobile version of Cuphead isn’t widely available. However, if you happen to be an iOS user and don’t mind using TapTap, you can give the game a try through that marketplace. Simply visit the game page and choose to download it.

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a Cuphead download. If you want to know more about the sequel, make sure you check out our Cuphead 2 release date speculation guide.