Delta Force release date, pre-registration rewards, device requirements

If you’re seeing your friends on PC soaking up all the fun, don’t worry, the Delta Force release date is almost here for mobile players. Team Jade’s brand-new FPS is all about large scale skirmishes, extraction chaos, and teamwork as you strive to dominate the battlefield. After a long time away from the shooter scene, Delta Force is truly back with a bang.

Delta Force release date

Delta Force will launch on iOS and Android devices on Monday, January 20, 2025. This is according to the game’s listing on the App Store and Google Play Store, as confirmed by developer Team Jade.

The wait for Delta Force‘s mobile launch has been a long one, as most players have managed to get a taste of the game through multiple beta testing periods on PC. However, some lucky FPS game fans have had a glimpse of Delta Force on Android devices in technical test that lasted for a few days in December 2024. Unfortunately, iPhone owners haven’t been able to experience the same kind of mobile mayhem.

Delta Force pre-registration

You can sign up for the Delta Force pre-registration on the Google Play Store and App Store. Doing this will get you prepared to play on launch day, but you’ll also be able to bag some exclusive pre-registration rewards. Here’s what you can get your hands on below:

100k – field first aid kit, bottled antibiotics, and avatar ‘ready’

– field first aid kit, bottled antibiotics, and avatar ‘ready’ 500k – TG-H vest, DAS helmet, and calling card ‘action time’

– TG-H vest, DAS helmet, and calling card ‘action time’ One million – ammo selection pack level three, AKM assault rifle, and SR-25 skin ‘action time’

– ammo selection pack level three, AKM assault rifle, and SR-25 skin ‘action time’ Two million – large climbing bag, hurricane tactical chest rig, and spray paint ‘bulletproof’

– large climbing bag, hurricane tactical chest rig, and spray paint ‘bulletproof’ Four million – M4A1 assault rifle, tactical quick-use surgical kit, and LAV-AA skin ‘horizon’

– M4A1 assault rifle, tactical quick-use surgical kit, and LAV-AA skin ‘horizon’ Five million – enhanced injector, 10k tekniq alloy, and spray paint ‘no problem’

– enhanced injector, 10k tekniq alloy, and spray paint ‘no problem’ Ten million – advanced weapon selection pack and a mandelbrick charm

– advanced weapon selection pack and a mandelbrick charm 15 million – outdoor med crate and SMG-45 skin ‘action time’

Delta Force device requirements

Delta Force will push your Android or iOS device considerably, as you’ll be getting stuck into massive battles that could rival most console shooters. Because of this, it’s worth checking out the Delta Force device requirements to see if you’re capable of running it without a hitch.

Minimum requirements – iOS 12 or later, 2GB RAM or more, A10 Processor or better (iPhone 7 or newer, iPad 6 or newer), Snapdragon 710 or better

Recommended specifications – iOS 14 or later, 4GB RAM or more, A13 Processor or better (iPhone 11 or newer, iPad 9 or newer), Snapdragon 710 or better with at least 4GB RAM and 12 GB storage

Delta Force gameplay

Delta Force’s gameplay is split into different modes, such as Operations and Havoc Warfare. Operations is Team Jade’s take on Escape From Tarkov-like extraction shooter gameplay, where loot is scarce, and you can lose it with one wrong move. However, if you’re savvy enough to survive and eliminate enemies, you can extract with some hefty rewards.

Havoc Warfare is your bread and butter Battlefield-style skirmish mode, focusing on massive gunfights across huge maps. Whether you’re capturing enemy zones, sniping foes from afar, or going in guns blazing, this is the mode you’ll likely spend most of your time within. If you want to know how the developer describes the game, this is what it has to say below.

“Experience massive maps, dozens of weapons, multiple exciting gameplay modes, and a constant stream of live service updates!

Warfare drops you into a dynamic battlefield of tactical chaos and environmental destruction. Whether you’re firing at the enemy across land, sea and air, or rescuing teammates as a combat medic, own your preferred role and charge to victory,” says Team Jade on the Google Play Store.

Delta Force trailers

Here is a selection of Delta Force trailers, just in case you want to see the game in action.

