Disney Mirrorverse tier list – all characters ranked

It’s time to go against the fractured with your favourite heroes and villains in Disney Mirrorverse, but trust us when we say that the enemies in this game are no pushovers, so it’s vital that you have the right characters for the job. So, we’ve put together this Disney Mirrorverse tier list. Some of the best heroes and villains on offer in this game just might surprise you. Then again, they might not.

Anyway, onto our Disney Mirrorverse tier list.

Disney Mirrorverse tier list

Honestly, you’re not going to get very far if you choose to solo this journey, so we’ve split the characters into their respective classes for individual Disney Mirrorverse tier lists so you truly learn who can form the best teams.

Disney Mirrorverse melee tier list

Rank Disney Mirrorverse character S Kermit, Ariel, Woody, Snow White, Scar A Aladdin, Anger, Stitch, Mulan, Minnie Mouse B Rapunzel, Anna, Hercules C Captain Hook

Disney Mirrorverse ranged tier list

Rank Disney Mirrorverse character S Zurg, Cruella De Vil, Elsa, Gaston A Judy Hopps, Tron, Buzz Lightyear, Goofy, Maleficent, Hades B Merida, Tinker Bell C Eve

Disney Mirrorverse tank tier list

Rank Disney Mirrorverse character S Mr Incredible, Oogie Boogie A Baymax, Maui, Simba, Zurg B Ursula, Donald Duck, Sulley, Baloo C Genie

Disney Mirrorverse support tier list

Rank Disney Mirrorverse character S Hiro Hamada, Mickey Mouse, Jack Skellington, Scrooge McDuck A Tiana, Dory, Evil Queen, Jack Sparrow, Belle, Wall-E B Frank Wolff, Scrooge McDuck C Mike Wazowski, Ian Lightfoot

