Dragon Adventures codes – potions, meteor shards, and more

If you have always dreamed of raising a huge variety of adorable dragons and taking down tough enemies, then this Roblox game is the one for you. Dragon Adventures tasks you with caring for one of the titular beasts from egg to adulthood, all while maintaining your base and protecting it from powerful foes. Dragon Adventures codes give you loads of handy items and sometimes even coins that you can spend on new eggs, potions, and resources. If your precious baby still hasn’t reached the level you need with help from our freebies, be sure to bookmark this page and check back later.

For those of you who love all things cute but feisty, head over to our My Dragon Tycoon codes, Pokémon Go promo codes, and SharkBite codes lists for some extra goodies. We also have lists that include Coin Master free spins and Genshin Impact codes.

Here are the latest Dragon Adventures codes

Active codes:

HEXALIOS – one Hexalios horns

– one Hexalios horns SOLSTICE – 250 sun gold

Expired codes:

easter2023

winter2022

JUSTYBLOX

AESUBREALM

GALIFRAN

SHAMEWING

Fluffy

BERRIES

RAINBOW

FANTASY

REVIVE

PEACHY

PHOENIX

SPACE

CELESTIAL

CARROT

SKYRIX

GEMSTONE

HEALTHY

DELICIOUS

VIBRANT

BRIGHT

REVIVE

GROW

LEPRECHAUN

PLANTS

WELLNESS

HOLO

MIX

GLOWING

CREEPY

HORROR

GHOULISH

SPOOKY

HARVEST

SHUFFLE

SPARKLE

HEALING

SPECIAL

HAPPYNEWYEAR

FROSTY

DREAMS

farming

HEALTHY

NEW

UI

Shiny

TASTY

SolarSolstice

SunnyDay

SunGod

Milomissions

Questmaster

NewL0bby

20k2020

Bunny

HappyEaster

Egghunt

b0nd

Toxic

Wasp

Wastel4nd

toxicworld

happybdayery

Val2020

DAValentines

HappyValentines

What are Dragon Adventures codes?

Dragon Adventures codes give you a huge range of different items, from meteor shards and potions to crystals and seeds, there’s a little something for everyone. The game’s developer, Sonar Studios, releases codes frequently, so you never have to wait long for more.

How do I redeem Dragon Adventures codes?

To redeem any of the Dragon Adventures codes above, simply follow the steps below.

Open Dragon Adventures

Press the ‘MENU’ button at the bottom of the screen

Click on the ‘CODES’ icon with a picture of the Twitter bird

Enter a code

Press ‘SUBMIT’

Bask in the glory of your freebies

If you’re looking for something else to play, check out our list of the best mobile RPGs on iOS and Android.