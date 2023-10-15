Dragon Adventures codes – potions, meteor shards, and more

October 15, 2023: We checked for new Dragon Adventures codes
If you have always dreamed of raising a huge variety of adorable dragons and taking down tough enemies, then this Roblox game is the one for you. Dragon Adventures tasks you with caring for one of the titular beasts from egg to adulthood, all while maintaining your base and protecting it from powerful foes. Dragon Adventures codes give you loads of handy items and sometimes even coins that you can spend on new eggs, potions, and resources. If your precious baby still hasn’t reached the level you need with help from our freebies, be sure to bookmark this page and check back later.
Here are the latest Dragon Adventures codes
Active codes:
- HEXALIOS – one Hexalios horns
- SOLSTICE – 250 sun gold
Expired codes:
- easter2023
- winter2022
- JUSTYBLOX
- AESUBREALM
- GALIFRAN
- SHAMEWING
- Fluffy
- BERRIES
- RAINBOW
- FANTASY
- REVIVE
- PEACHY
- PHOENIX
- SPACE
- CELESTIAL
- CARROT
- SKYRIX
- GEMSTONE
- HEALTHY
- DELICIOUS
- VIBRANT
- BRIGHT
- REVIVE
- GROW
- LEPRECHAUN
- PLANTS
- WELLNESS
- HOLO
- MIX
- GLOWING
- CREEPY
- HORROR
- GHOULISH
- SPOOKY
- HARVEST
- SHUFFLE
- SPARKLE
- HEALING
- SPECIAL
- HAPPYNEWYEAR
- FROSTY
- DREAMS
- farming
- HEALTHY
- NEW
- UI
- Shiny
- TASTY
- SolarSolstice
- SunnyDay
- SunGod
- Milomissions
- Questmaster
- NewL0bby
- 20k2020
- Bunny
- HappyEaster
- Egghunt
- b0nd
- Toxic
- Wasp
- Wastel4nd
- toxicworld
- happybdayery
- Val2020
- DAValentines
- HappyValentines
What are Dragon Adventures codes?
Dragon Adventures codes give you a huge range of different items, from meteor shards and potions to crystals and seeds, there’s a little something for everyone. The game’s developer, Sonar Studios, releases codes frequently, so you never have to wait long for more.
How do I redeem Dragon Adventures codes?
To redeem any of the Dragon Adventures codes above, simply follow the steps below.
- Open Dragon Adventures
- Press the ‘MENU’ button at the bottom of the screen
- Click on the ‘CODES’ icon with a picture of the Twitter bird
- Enter a code
- Press ‘SUBMIT’
- Bask in the glory of your freebies
If you’re looking for something else to play, check out our list of the best mobile RPGs on iOS and Android.