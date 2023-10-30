If you need Roblox Slap Battles Elude codes then we’re here to help, breaking down all of the handy codes in the hit Roblox game for you to use. Slap Battles is an exciting Roblox experience all about giving your friends some back-handed banter and using the power of the glove to dole out justice. Use our codes and give yourself a hand today.

Before we pull the finger of this guide and release a hefty cloud of knowledge, be sure to check out the rest of our amazing Roblox content. We have articles on Yeet a Friend codes, Punch a Friend codes, Max Speed codes, Slime Mine codes, Untitled Attack on Titan codes, Undertale Timeline Reset codes, Psychic Playground codes, Xeno Online codes, and Roblox promo codes.

Let’s slip like a glove into our Slap Battles Elude codes guide.

Elude codes

Players Code 1 1118 2 1143 3 1168 4 1193 5 1218 6 1243 7 1263 8 1293 9 1318 10 1343 11 1368 12 1393 13 1418 14 1443

What are Slap Battles Elude codes?

Tencelll developed Slap Battles, the fierce and thrilling Roblox game all about (you guessed it) slapping your opponents. There’s a slew of handy gloves that you can equip offering different perks and one very important is the Elude glove. To unlock the Elude glove you must decipher a code, based on the number of people in your current server, times by 25, add 1100, and then minus seven.

For instance, if there are eight people playing in your current server the equation goes like this: 8 x 25 = 200, 200 + 1,100 = 1,300, and 1,300 – 7 + 1,293. But don’t worry too much about the maths, as we already break it all down for you in the table above.

How do I use Slap Battles Elude codes?

It’s a little bit tricky to get the Slap Battle Elude glove and use Elude codes, so use this guide to get through and follow these steps:

Open up Roblox

Open up Slap Battles

In regular gameplay find the keypad, this has a 20% chance of appearing every ten minutes

You can find the keypad spawning at Slapple Island’s main tree or at the back of the Moai Island Tree

Once you find the keypad, check the number of players in the server

Use our guide to put in the correct Elude code

You’re now transported to a maze

Explore and find the four hidden objects before 666 seconds pass

Once you find all four items, you warp toward the Elude glove

Approach the Elude glove to collect it and the exposed badge

Alright, folks, that’s it for our Slap Battles Elude codes guide, and hopefully, now you know it all like the back of your hand. For even more great Roblox content, check out our guides on Anime Blade Universe codes and Blue Locked League codes.