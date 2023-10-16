Anime Blade Universe codes October 2023

Our Anime Blade Universe codes guide is here to save you, so get ready to run around & save the girl as your favourite anime hero, with our help.

Kill to Save Anime Girl Simulator codes: a roblox avatar slices a character that looks like Goku in half
Nathan Ellingsworth's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 16, 2023:  We checked for new Anime Blade Universe codes

There’s enough shonen anime out in the wild to fill the library of Alexandria, though I’d rather it didn’t all get burned down. A lot of manga and anime feature familiar tropes: incredible powers, a team of heroes, and (of course) saving the girl. Well, one Roblox game’s on a mission to make you feel like a shonen hero, and with our Anime Blade Universe codes guide (previously known as Kill to Save Anime Girl Simulator codes), you’ll feel like Naruto in no time.

Before we dive into the next chapter of this guide, be sure to check out our huge library of great content covering everything you’ll ever need in the world of Roblox. We have guides on Roblox promo codes, Max Speed codes, Xeno Online 3 codes, Untitled Attack on Titan codes, Wing of Glory codes, The Resistance Tycoon codes, Yeet a Friend codes, and so many more. So keep it tuned to Pocket Tactics for all your Roblox needs!

New Anime Blade Universe codes

Active codes:

  • animeblade – 25,000 gems
  • titan – 2,000 gems
  • pvp – 2,000 gems
  • demon – 3,000 gems
  • KTSAG – 2,000 gems
  • jojo – 2,000 gems

Expired codes:
Currently, there are no expired Anime Blade Universe codes.

What are Anime Blade Universe codes?

Anime Blade Universe codes are a specific set of numbers and letters which you can use in the title to unlock boosts, bonuses, and rewards. Developer Anime Boys Developers releases codes to coincide with events, updates, and holidays, so bookmark this page and check back, as we update this guide whenever the devs release new codes for players.

How do I redeem Anime Blade Universe codes?

It’s very simple to redeem Anime Blade Universe codes, just follow these steps:

  • Open up Anime Blade Universe
  • Press the codes button on the bottom left of the screen
  • Input your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!

Well, that’s it for today, anime fans. We hope you find our Anime Blade Universe codes guide helpful, and if you need even more great Roblox content, be sure to check out our Monster Hunt Simulator codes guide, our Roblox Doors codes guide and our list of new, working Roblox Blade Ball codes.

Nate is a Pokémon obsessed Nintendo historian, old enough to remember the original grey Game Boy and he’s probably played every Nintendo game you can think of. While he adores Zelda, Mario, and RPGs, he also loves to highlight indie games and has a soft spot for a good soundtrack. With words in TheGamer, Nintendo Life, Lock On, and plenty of Nintendo magazines, he’s always out to bring you the best news and guides on Pokémon and Switch games. That’s when he isn’t collecting amiibo, shiny Pokémon, or building a competitive team.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.