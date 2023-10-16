Anime Blade Universe codes October 2023

There’s enough shonen anime out in the wild to fill the library of Alexandria, though I’d rather it didn’t all get burned down. A lot of manga and anime feature familiar tropes: incredible powers, a team of heroes, and (of course) saving the girl. Well, one Roblox game’s on a mission to make you feel like a shonen hero, and with our Anime Blade Universe codes guide (previously known as Kill to Save Anime Girl Simulator codes), you’ll feel like Naruto in no time.

Before we dive into the next chapter of this guide, be sure to check out our huge library of great content covering everything you’ll ever need in the world of Roblox. We have guides on Roblox promo codes, Max Speed codes, Xeno Online 3 codes, Untitled Attack on Titan codes, Wing of Glory codes, The Resistance Tycoon codes, Yeet a Friend codes, and so many more. So keep it tuned to Pocket Tactics for all your Roblox needs!

New Anime Blade Universe codes

Active codes:

animeblade – 25,000 gems

– 25,000 gems titan – 2,000 gems

– 2,000 gems pvp – 2,000 gems

– 2,000 gems demon – 3,000 gems

– 3,000 gems KTSAG – 2,000 gems

– 2,000 gems jojo – 2,000 gems

Expired codes:

Currently, there are no expired Anime Blade Universe codes.

What are Anime Blade Universe codes?

Anime Blade Universe codes are a specific set of numbers and letters which you can use in the title to unlock boosts, bonuses, and rewards. Developer Anime Boys Developers releases codes to coincide with events, updates, and holidays, so bookmark this page and check back, as we update this guide whenever the devs release new codes for players.

How do I redeem Anime Blade Universe codes?

It’s very simple to redeem Anime Blade Universe codes, just follow these steps:

Open up Anime Blade Universe

Press the codes button on the bottom left of the screen

Input your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

Well, that’s it for today, anime fans. We hope you find our Anime Blade Universe codes guide helpful, and if you need even more great Roblox content, be sure to check out our Monster Hunt Simulator codes guide, our Roblox Doors codes guide and our list of new, working Roblox Blade Ball codes.