Vancouver-based indie game studio Epic Story Interactive is making waves in the mobile gaming landscape, surpassing a monumental milestone of 100 million downloads across its portfolio. Known for its hit roguelite title Rift Rangers and collaborations with popular IPs like Slugterra, Beyblade, and Ben 10, the young studio is leaving its mark on the industry.

Co-founder Ken Faier expressed his pride, saying, “We’re actually over 100 million! We were so busy with our heads down working on our new project, TitanCrash, that it kind of snuck up on us!” This achievement reflects the team’s dedication to crafting the best mobile games possible, as explained by co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Chad Greenway: “This really is a testament to the team and their dedication to crafting quality experiences for our players.”

Epic Story Interactive’s success is rooted in its commitment to creating immersive gaming experiences, and the team’s not slowing down. With their upcoming midcore strategy game, TitanCrash set for a soft launch on May 6, 2024, the studio aims to shake up the mobile strategy games space with accessible yet deep gameplay.

As Epic Story Interactive continues to innovate and prioritize quality, its 100 million downloads milestone serves as a beacon of the team’s impact on the mobile gaming world, and a promise of more exciting games to come. Meanwhile, we can’t wait to uncover more news about the mysterious TitanCrash, which comes as an anticipated follow-on to the brilliant Rift Rangers.

If you enjoyed Rift Rangers and are excited for what’s next, you might also want to check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch games you can play right now. Or, if you’re a HoYo fan, see our list of all the Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes.