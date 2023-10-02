Final Fantasy Ever Crisis tier list November 2023

If, much like the protagonist himself, you can’t tell your Clouds from your Zacks, then you’re going to need a Final Fantasy Ever Crisis tier list. In this guide, we hope to aid you in picking out the best characters from First Soldier all the way through to Advent Children so you can take Sephiroth down with ease.

Before we fill your mind with thoughts of Tifa, Red XIII, Barret, and more, you should take a look at our Final Fantasy Ever Crisis codes, our list of the best Final Fantasy games, and maybe even our Final Fantasy Crisis Core Switch review.

Final Fantasy Ever Crisis tier list

We’re sure this list will change with any future updates. And remember, if you like a certain character, just use them!

Tier Final Fantasy Ever Crisis character S Aerith, Cloud, Young Sephiroth A Barret, Matt, Tifa, Zack B Glenn, Red XIII C Lucia

Final Fantasy Ever Crisis weapon tier list

Here’s how we rank each of the Final Fantasy Ever Crisis weapons, this list is a work in progress and may change over time.

Tier Final Fantasy Ever Crisis weapon S Aonibi (Sephiroth), Apocalypse (Cloud), Apology In Hell (Glenn), Broadsword: Axis (Matt), Edged Wings (Sephiroth), Enemy Launcher (Barret), Fairy Tale (Aerith), Falchion (Zack), Hardedge (Cloud), Heavy Hauser (Barret), Maritime Sword (Cloud), Mad Minute (Lucia), Murasame (Cloud), Platinum Collar (Red XIII), Prime Number (Matt), Rest in Peace (Glenn), Serpent Eater (Lucia), Shinra Blade: Model I (Sephiroth), Slick Beetle (Matt), Sonic Striker (Tifa), Sun Umbrella (Aerith), Tiger Fangs (Tifa), Wizard Staff (Aerith), W Machine (Barret), Zweihander (Zack) A Arc Sword (Zack), Assault Gun (Barret), Black Rifle (Lucia), CC Alloy Sword (Sephiroth), Crewkicker (Glenn), Crystal Sword (Cloud), Crystal Sword (Z) (Zack), Crystal Gloves (Tifa), Cutlass (Zack), Full Metal Staff (Aerith), Ifrit’s Sword (Zack), Inferno Grave (Glenn), Jiggy Fam (Glenn), Junk Collar (Red XIII), Kaiser Knuckles (Tifa), Lifeguard Wraps (Tifa), Motor Drive (Tifa), Mythril Rod (Aerith), Mythril Saber (Cloud), Nameless (Sephiroth), Organics (Cloud), Piece of Cake (Glenn), Powersoul (Tifa), Prototype Crimson Blade (Sephiroth), Pulse Gun (Lucia), Ramuh’s Staff (Aerith), Rifle of Levin (Lucia), Seaside Collar (Red XIII), Shiva Cannon (Barret), Shiva’s Sword (Cloud), Shockbuster (Glenn), Silver Staff (Aerith), Solid Bazooka (Barret), Stingray (Matt), Wizer Staff (Aerith) B Absolute Royal (Matt), Beach Parasol (Zack), Buster Sword (Cloud), Butterfly Edge (Cloud), Core Defender (Matt), Defender (Zack), Enhance Sword (Cloud), Flame Projector (Barret), Glaireid (Sephiroth), Guard Stick (Aeirth), Gold Collar (Red XIII), Grand Gloves (Tifa), Heavy Vulcan (Barret), Iron Blade (Cloud), Max Ray (Barret), Mythril Type-0 Katana (Sephiroth), Noble Collar (Red XIII), Northern Lights (Sephiroth), Orthodox Raven (Matt), Personal Style (Glenn), Rage Collar (Red XIII), Rubber Collar (Red XIII), Sleek Collar (Red XIII), Thousand Waves (Glenn), Tranquilizer Gun (Lucia), V39 (Lucia) C Barn Swallow (Lucia), Espee Rapiere Next-G (Matt), Gatling Gun (Barret), Hardcore Squad (Glenn), Leather Collar (Red XIII) Leather Gloves (Tifa), SSR1976 (Lucia), Striking Staff (Aerith), Type-99 Longsword (Zack)

Final Fantasy Ever Crisis gear tier list

We’ve chosen not to rank the gear, but below you can find a full list of each item and the boosts they provide:

Battlefield Garb – Cloud HP boost +8 PDEF +8

Murasame Battlegarb – Cloud PATK boost +5 Levinblade Arcanum +10

Maritime Sailor – Cloud HP boost +10 Water mastery +10

Fiery Cape – Barret HP boost +8 PDEF +8

Scrap Armor – Barret ATK boost +10 PATK boost +10

Metalfoot – Tifa ATK boost +8 PDEF boost +8

Lifeguard – Tifa HP boost +10 Heal boost +10

Rosy Battle Suit – Aerith Heal boost +8 MDEF +8

Sunny Robe – Aerith HP boost +10 MATK boost +10

Rubber Harness – Red XIII Heal boost +8 PDEF +8

Seaside Aloha – Red XIII HP boost +10 PATK boost +10

Valiant Suit – Zack ATK boost +8 PDEF boost +8

Tropical Beach – Zack HP boost +8 MDEF boost +8

Cake Breaker – Glenn ATK boost +8 MDEF boost +8

Doom Dodger – Glenn HP boost +8 PDEF boost +8

E lite Uniform – Matt Heal boost +8 PDEF +8

Professor – Matt ATK boost +8 MDEF boost +8

Black Stealth – Lucia PATK boost +8 MDEF boost +8

Marksqueen – Lucia ATK boost +8 PDEF boost +8

Edged Wings Training Garb – Sephiroth MATK boost +5 Frostblade Arcanum +10

Aeroglider – Sephiroth ATK boost +8 PDEF boost +8



Final Fantasy Ever Crisis characters

Here’s a brief overview of each of the characters so you know which roles they fill in-game.

Cloud Strife – DPS

Unsurprisingly, Cloud Strife is in the S-tier of our list. He’s the most powerful DPS in the game at the moment and we recommend pairing him with the Apocalypse and Murasame weapons to reach his full potential.

Barret Wallace – sub-DPS

Barret falls into the A-tier on our list as he can’t quite match up to the brute strength of Cloud. He can do some solid long-range AoE damage when paired with his Enemy Launcher, Heavy Hauser, or W Machine weapons.

Tifa Lockhart – sub-DPS

Tifa is very capable of dishing out decent magic and physical damage, she’s A-tier in our books. You could slot her or Barret into your sub-DPS role. Equip her with the Sonic Striker and Tiger Fangs gloves to make the most out of damage output.

Aerith Gainsborough – support

If you know anything about Final Fantasy 7 you’re probably not surprised that Aerith is the best healer in the game and lands in the S-tier of our list. Make sure you equip her with the Fairy Tale and Wizard Staff.

Red XIII – support

Red XIII is in B-tier on our list, he’s okay in a support role and can heal allies and dish out AoE magic damage. We recommend equipping him with the Platinum Collar and Gold Collar.

Zack Fair – DPS

Zack is a great choice for your main DPS character. He performs well against single bosses and you can use him instead of Cloud if you like. Equip him with the Falchion and Zweihander swords.

Glenn Lodbrock – DPS or sub-DPS

Another B-tier character, Glenn is an okay choice to use for DPS or sub-DPS. However, you’re better off going with Cloud. His best weapons are Apology In Hell and Rest in Peace.

Matt Winsord – support or sub-DPS

Matt could almost slot into our S-tier but he doesn’t quite make it. He’s proficient in both a support role with his debuffs and healing, but can also pack a punch against enemies. Equip him with the Broadsword: Axis, Prime Number, or Slick Beetle weapons.

Lucia Lin – support or sub-DPS

The only character in our C-tier is Lucia Lin. She has the ability to silence enemies, which may be useful later in the game, but didn’t help us too much early on. She works best with the Mad Minute and Serpent Eater weapons.

Young Sephiroth

We’ve put this handsome young fella in the S tier of our list as he can perform some pretty hefty ice damage against foes. We recommend you equip him with the Edged Wings as his main weapon along with either Aonibi to boost his MATK or Shinra Blade: Model I for a good non-elemental damage attack.

How do I perform a Final Fantasy Ever Crisis reroll?

Here’s how you perform an FFEC reroll:

Complete the first chapter of Final Fantasy Ever Crisis Redeem all your currency on the banner of your choice If you’re happy, continue playing. If not continue with the next steps Click the three lines in the top-right corner of the home screen Scroll down to the bottom Find the delete account button and press it Repeat these steps till you get your desired result

That’s everything we have for you for now, for more content like this head over to our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Genshin Impact tier list, and Honkai Impact tier list.