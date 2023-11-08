Forge of Empires login – how to download and create an account

If you’ve not yet had the chance to log in to the warring world of Forge of Empires, you’re missing out. With millions of players to march towards, a myriad of expeditions to set out on, and a final goal of making it to one of Jupiter’s moons, it’s hard to believe that InnoGames have managed to fit so much in a mobile package. Still, we’re not complaining.

With our guide to the Forge of Empires login, you’ll be besting your enemies on the battleground in no time at all. For the most part, Forge of Empires is a browser game, but if you want to take the experience on the road, you need to know how to download and access the mobile version of the raiding and ransacking title.

Now, let’s get into the good stuff.

Forge of Empires login guide

How do I log in to Forge of Empires?

You can login, or create an account, for Forge of Empires using the following methods.

Visit the official site in browser, wait for the game to load, and register your account. You can do this using an original email address, or by using either your Facebook or Google account.

For mobile, download the app via either the Apple store or the Google Play website. Once you’ve downloaded the app, open it on your mobile device and register an account. Again, you can use your email address, Facebook account, or Google account.

How do I create a Forge of Empires account?

You can create a Forge of Empires account either online in the browser, or by using the app. If you’re using the browser, all you have to do is register your account name, email, and password, and you’ll even get a free reward for doing so. On mobile, you need to hit the new player option on the title screen, and begin a fresh playthrough with a new account.

Why can’t I log in to Forge of Empires?

Occasionally, the Forge of Empires servers can go down, locking all players out of the game. The best way of checking the current status of the Forge of Empires servers is by visiting the official Twitter account and checking for the latest updates.

How can I download Forge of Empires?

For mobile users, go to the app store, or Google Play, and search Forge of Empires. Thanks to the game’s popularity, it should be right at the top of the list. Download the game, and once complete, you can sign on with an account from your browser, or create a new account.

