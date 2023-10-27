The best Fortnite skins

Looking for Fortnite skins? Our guide breaks down some of the best you can find with great picks from films, video games, comics, and so much more.

Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Fortnite

Wanna see our picks for the best Fortnite skins? Battle royale games love their skins, but Fortnite in particular has an astonishing number of cosmetic options. Do you want to run across the battlefield in a onesie? Go ahead. Want to dress as a superhero? Or a villain? Can do. The sheer variety of Fortnite skins is honestly pretty overwhelming, so we decided to create the best Fortnite skins guide, breaking down our favorites into popular types.

If you found this list useful, be sure to check out some of our other Fortnite content! We have a useful Fortnite Android guide to help out players looking for ways to play on the platform besides Google Play. And we have a list Fortnite-esque games for iOS players looking to try something new.

Without further ado, here are our picks for the best Fortnite skins!

Fortnite skins: Jack Skellington as he appears in the game, on a greyed out background

Jack Skellington

Heck yeah, here he is – the Pumpkin King himself. Fresh for 2023’s Fortnitemares events, you can get Jack Skellington as a skin in the shop, complete with a Lock, Shock, and Barrel-themed emote, and Jack’s skeletal reindeer sled as a glider.

The best Fortnite Skins: Master Chief from the Halo series holding a gun

Master Chief

Master Chief is one of the most recognizable game characters ever, and so makes a great choice of skin to choose. Available with the classic olive green or a matte black color choice, you can become the Halo hero in Fortnite.

The best Fortnite Skins: Kratos from the God Of War series of games in a defensive pose

Kratos

God Of War Ragnarok is here, but some of us don’t have a PlayStation 5 to play it on, so we recommend the next best thing: the Kratos skin in Fortnite! Unleash your anger and call people “boy” in either Kratos’ classic outfit, or a shiny golden armor variant.

best Fortnite Skins Futurama: Leela shooting a giant plasma gun

Futurama characters

OK, OK, this is technically three skins in one entry – but we can’t choose between Fry, Leela, and Bender so we’ve added them all. You can strut around as the iconic trio from one of the best sci-fi TV shows out there. Not only that but there are themed accessories like a Nibbler or baby Bender backpack to kit out your characters even further. Last but not least, there’s a tiny equippable Hypnotoad, too!

The best Fortnite Skins: Marvel's Deadpool holding two guns, with his mask on

Deadpool

Be honest, how many of us wouldn’t want to dress up as Deadpool? Exactly. That’s why he’s on this list. There are also options with his skin including maskless or the white X-Force suit that has red eyes. He was, fittingly, introduced as a secret Battle Pass reward.

The best Fortnite Skins: Batman's Zero suot which features a sleeveless shirt and utility belt

Batman Zero

Let’s be honest, of all the Batmen in Fortnite, this one has the best design. The lack of sleeves is functional and will provide ease of movement as you run around. Both the Batman Zero and Harley Quinn Rebirth skins were created in collaboration with the limited-edition Zero Point comic series.

The best Fortnite Skins: Harley Quinn's Rebirth skin, where she wears a jacket, shorts and holds a weapon

Harley Quinn: Rebirth

Who doesn’t love Harley Quinn? Especially the Rebirth skin, which provides a classic but modernized look to her jester-inspired outfits. This one seems more practical than the Suicide Squad t-shirt and shorts combo, too.

The best Fortnite Skins: A Stormtrooper from the Star Wars series as a skin

Imperial Stormtrooper

The classic Stormtrooper has been available as a skin for some time now but remains a good option. If the white suit isn’t to your taste, though, you could always choose the red Sith Trooper skin instead…

The best Fortnite Skins: Darth Vader from Star Wars in a threatening pose

Darth Vader

Another absolutely necessary choice for any Star Wars fan is Darth Vader. A pop culture classic, this skin looks best when Darth’s lightsaber is equipped too. Join the Dark Side by donning this skin.

The best Fortnite Skins: A character wearing a comfy onesie skin.

A onesie

Sometimes it isn’t just about looking formidable or functional while you explore the Reality Tree. The Onesie skin offers a comfortable option that will keep you warm and safe.

The best Fortnite Skins: the meowscles skin which is a human body with a small cat head.

Meowscles

Available in different colors including a pure white or grey option, you can become the muscular, humanoid cat of your dreams with the Meowscles skin. Fun fact: Meowscles has a tattoo of a love heart with ‘Lynx’ written in it – could this be a romantic relationship between them?

The best Fortnite Skins: The Demogorgon from Stranger Things in a threatening pose.

The Demogorgon

Your goal as you fight to be the number one could be to terrify your competition – so we recommend the Demogorgon from Stranger Things. Though it is now a rare find, the Demogorgon is still a cool skin that will make your skin crawl.

The best Fortnite Skins: Naruto's anime skin doing a hand gesture.

Naruto Uzumaki

The best of the Naruto-themed skins is, obviously, Naruto himself. the skin comes in a more anime style, instead of a 3D render, which adds a different look to your character. This skin also has the Seventh Hokage style with it, too.

And that’s our Fortnite skins list! For more games like Fortnite, be sure to see our list of the best mobile multiplayer games.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.