Wanna see our picks for the best Fortnite skins? Battle royale games love their skins, but Fortnite in particular has an astonishing number of cosmetic options. Do you want to run across the battlefield in a onesie? Go ahead. Want to dress as a superhero? Or a villain? Can do. The sheer variety of Fortnite skins is honestly pretty overwhelming, so we decided to create the best Fortnite skins guide, breaking down our favorites into popular types.

Without further ado, here are our picks for the best Fortnite skins!

Jack Skellington

Heck yeah, here he is – the Pumpkin King himself. Fresh for 2023’s Fortnitemares events, you can get Jack Skellington as a skin in the shop, complete with a Lock, Shock, and Barrel-themed emote, and Jack’s skeletal reindeer sled as a glider.

Master Chief

Master Chief is one of the most recognizable game characters ever, and so makes a great choice of skin to choose. Available with the classic olive green or a matte black color choice, you can become the Halo hero in Fortnite.

Kratos

God Of War Ragnarok is here, but some of us don’t have a PlayStation 5 to play it on, so we recommend the next best thing: the Kratos skin in Fortnite! Unleash your anger and call people “boy” in either Kratos’ classic outfit, or a shiny golden armor variant.

Futurama characters

OK, OK, this is technically three skins in one entry – but we can’t choose between Fry, Leela, and Bender so we’ve added them all. You can strut around as the iconic trio from one of the best sci-fi TV shows out there. Not only that but there are themed accessories like a Nibbler or baby Bender backpack to kit out your characters even further. Last but not least, there’s a tiny equippable Hypnotoad, too!

Deadpool

Be honest, how many of us wouldn’t want to dress up as Deadpool? Exactly. That’s why he’s on this list. There are also options with his skin including maskless or the white X-Force suit that has red eyes. He was, fittingly, introduced as a secret Battle Pass reward.

Batman Zero

Let’s be honest, of all the Batmen in Fortnite, this one has the best design. The lack of sleeves is functional and will provide ease of movement as you run around. Both the Batman Zero and Harley Quinn Rebirth skins were created in collaboration with the limited-edition Zero Point comic series.

Harley Quinn: Rebirth

Who doesn’t love Harley Quinn? Especially the Rebirth skin, which provides a classic but modernized look to her jester-inspired outfits. This one seems more practical than the Suicide Squad t-shirt and shorts combo, too.

Imperial Stormtrooper

The classic Stormtrooper has been available as a skin for some time now but remains a good option. If the white suit isn’t to your taste, though, you could always choose the red Sith Trooper skin instead…

Darth Vader

Another absolutely necessary choice for any Star Wars fan is Darth Vader. A pop culture classic, this skin looks best when Darth’s lightsaber is equipped too. Join the Dark Side by donning this skin.

A onesie

Sometimes it isn’t just about looking formidable or functional while you explore the Reality Tree. The Onesie skin offers a comfortable option that will keep you warm and safe.

Meowscles

Available in different colors including a pure white or grey option, you can become the muscular, humanoid cat of your dreams with the Meowscles skin. Fun fact: Meowscles has a tattoo of a love heart with ‘Lynx’ written in it – could this be a romantic relationship between them?

The Demogorgon

Your goal as you fight to be the number one could be to terrify your competition – so we recommend the Demogorgon from Stranger Things. Though it is now a rare find, the Demogorgon is still a cool skin that will make your skin crawl.

Naruto Uzumaki

The best of the Naruto-themed skins is, obviously, Naruto himself. the skin comes in a more anime style, instead of a 3D render, which adds a different look to your character. This skin also has the Seventh Hokage style with it, too.

