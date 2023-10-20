The best games like Fortnite on Switch and mobile

Due to its popularity, there’s no lack of games like Fortnite for players on Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. Fortnite wasn’t the first battle royale game, and it certainly won’t be the last. The battle royale genre is incredibly popular, allowing you to team up with friends or go it alone. So, we’ve pulled together these Fortnite games for those times you want something similar.

Now let’s get into the good stuff – here are the best games like Fortnite!

Ninjala – Switch

Don’t be fooled by the Splatoon-esque aesthetics, there’s no paint-throwing going on here. Ninjala is a free-to-play battle royale game with cute characters and bright surroundings.

Use tactics like Ninja-gum to bamboozle enemies, and craft your own weapons. It’s not quite as large as Fortnite as battles are for up to eight players, but you can still have a brilliant brawling time.

PUBG Mobile – mobile

If you’ve seen our best games like PUBG list, then you’ll know that when it comes to comparing battle royale games, Fortnite and PUBG are widely considered the top two contenders in the space. PUBG is a lot more serious in aesthetics, mimicking actual life rather than a more cartoony vibe, but the mission is the same, to be the last man (or duo, or team) standing.

You’re not focused on fort-building here, but you do want to gather supplies to survive. And, while PUBG isn’t on Switch, it’s on mobile with multiple maps to choose from.

Apex Legends – Switch

The love of battle royale continues with Apex Legends from the developer, Respawn Entertainment. They’re quite different games, with Apex Legends giving players unique abilities depending on their character choice, no building, it’s FPS, and you can level up the skills on weaponry.

But they share similarities in that it’s a battle royale at the core, they’ve both got a battle pass on the offer, and you’ll find yourself investing a serious amount of hours into it. While Apex Legends Mobile is starting to roll out, it’s not hit the UK or the US just yet, so this one’s just on Switch.

Super Animal Royale – Switch

If you like cute things and violence, then Super Animal Royale is for you. It’s a 2D battle royale featuring plenty of fuzzy animals wielding guns, available for free on the Switch.

Up to 64 players join the fray in an abandoned safari park. You can collect and upgrade your creatures and their weaponry and then set them loose in solo matches, team games, or the big battle royales.

Call of Duty: Mobile – mobile

If the serious nature of PUBG is what you’re after and you enjoy a shooter, then Call of Duty: Mobile’s battle royale mode is another great choice for a game to try. Widely considered the two best survival shooters on mobile (until Fortnite got taken off), Call of Duty and Fortnite are often compared for their graphics, gameplay, and visuals.

Call of Duty also has a multiplayer mode that’s home to a lot of the popular CoD games like Domination, Search and Destroy, and Hardpoint. There’s a lot to choose from and overall makes for a great game on mobile.

Overwatch 2 – Switch

Finally, in a break from the battle royale genre, we turn the focus to Fortnite’s great shooter experience. For a game that’s like Fortnite when it comes to this aspect, we suggest trying out Overwatch 2 on Switch.

Every match is 6v6, so we’re talking a lot smaller of a playing field, but we’re not talking about less action. You pick your hero with unique abilities and then play into the strengths of your role. Plus, it’s free-to-play so what have you got to lose?

Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville – Switch

If we take the zany, vibrant nature of Fortnite alongside the third-person shooter mode and throw it into a world of angry greenery and the undead, then you’ve got yourself Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville.

Although not a battle royale game per se, there are PvP modes that put up to 24 players against each other online, or if you fancy some couch co-op then you can enjoy it with your friend alongside you. There’s a bunch of customization, exploration in free-roam areas, and just chaotic fun to be had in this shooter game on Nintendo Switch.

Creative Destruction – mobile

So far, we’re yet to mention another game that has building like Fortnite, so here we are, talking about Creative Destruction on Android and iOS. It’s a very close alternative to Fortnite in that building and firing are at the forefront and it all takes place in a 100-player deathmatch setup.

This was the game players opted for before Fortnite made its way to mobile, and it continued to be a great option when it left mobile again too. So, if you’re craving Fortnite on mobile, this one’s for you.

Realm Royale – Switch

Fortnite is a free-to-play third-person battle royale shooter…. And so is Realm Royale from the developer, Heroic Leap Games. The general premise is the same here, but there are some differences to consider. Realm Royale is more of a fantasy world with magical abilities, with each character and weapon possessing unique traits.

There’s also one glaring difference that we should mention, when you get downed in Realm Royale, you turn into a chicken. Survive as a chicken for 20 seconds and you get revived. While a cat has nine lives, a chicken has three, which is three more fun ways of survival than Fortnite.

And that's it for our list of the best games like Fortnite on Switch and mobile.