Friday Night Bloxxin codes October 2023

It's time to get beat-bloxxin' in this fresh, rhythm-based Roblox experience, with the help of our list of all the latest Friday Night Bloxxin codes.

Two Friday Night Bloxxin characters in festive attire
If you want to get a bar above the rest in this fresh Roblox rhythm experience, we’ve got you covered. With our Friday Night Bloxxin codes, you’ll be showered in points and looking super fly as you beat out the competition – not just on Fridays, but any night of the week. We’ll update this guide as new codes are released, so be sure to check back from time to time.

All Friday Night Bloxxin codes

Active codes:

Please note that there is a known issue when redeeming certain codes in Friday Night Bloxxin, where certain codes can break the Code UI. If this happens, close and re-open the game, then try re-entering your code again.

  • HAPPY2YEARS – 500 points
  • TESTYOURLUCK – free points
  • dsfgh7sdgfbhn423ynhu – free emote
  • GAMEOVER – free points
  • ANNIVERSARY – free points
  • HOGSWEEP – Hog.png
  • INDIECROSS – free points
  • THANKSMARIO – Mario animation
  • HOLIDAY – 650 points
  • SUBTOANDRENICHOLAS – 1,200 points
  • MERRYCHRISTMAS – 750 points
  • IFOUNDYOUFAKER – Faker animation
  • OMGCODES – 400 points
  • THXBOOSTERS – 800 points
  • LAWSUIT – 300 points
  • OMG2V2 – 500 points
  • SONIC – 1,000 Points
  • BLOXXINISINNOCENT – 600 points
  • NOMOREDRAMAPLSTHX – free points
  • SUBTOCAPTAINJACK – 1,000 points
  • MODIFIERS – 300 points
  • 1M – 500 points

How do I redeem my Friday Night Bloxxin codes?

Redeeming your Friday Night Bloxxin codes is simple. Just follow these easy steps.

  • Launch Friday Night Bloxxin
  • Hit the Twitter icon at the top left of your screen
  • Type in your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!

Expired codes:
There are currently no expired Friday Night Bloxxin codes.

Friday Night Bloxxin promo art showing multiple characters together

What are Friday Night Bloxxin codes?

Friday Night Bloxxin codes are freebies given out by the developer, ur mother incorporated, usually in the form of animations and points which you can use to purchase in-game cosmetics. New codes are usually released when the game reaches specific milestones like a certain number of likes or views. So be sure to add the game to your favourites, and check back from time to time for more free goodies.

