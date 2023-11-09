Roblox song IDs and music codes for November 2023

We have compiled a list of our favorite Roblox song IDs for you to sift through and apply to the game you’re creating. We’ve also included some easy-to-follow instructions to make sure you use the Roblox music IDs correctly.
What are our favorite Roblox song IDs?
We have compiled a list of our favorite Roblox music IDs that we will update frequently. Check them out below and be sure to use your favorite in the next game you create.
- Dua Lipa – Levitating: 6606223785
- Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal: 6937354391
- Kelis – Milkshake: 321199908
- Lil Nas X – Industry Baby: 7253841629
- Darude – Sandstorm: 166562385
- Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme: 3400778682
- A Roblox Rap – Merry Christmas Roblox: 1259050178
- Justin Bieber – Yummy: 4591688095
- BTS – Fake Love: 1894066752
- BTS – Butter: 6844912719
- Frozen – Let It Go: 189105508
- Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells but Oof): 1243143051
- Baby Shark: 614018503
- The Kitty Cat Dance: 224845627
- Doja Cat – Say So: 521116871
- You’ve Been Trolled: 154664102
- Mii Channel Music: 143666548
How do I use Roblox song IDs?
To listen to a Roblox music ID, you need to purchase a boombox. Once you have purchased one, simply follow the instructions below to use your Roblox music codes.
- Launch Roblox and enter your game world
- Click your boombox
- Type in your chosen song ID
- Your music will then play out loud
How do I find Roblox song IDs?
There are plenty of ways to find Roblox song IDs or Roblox music IDs, we have included a few above, but you can also find them in the following places:
The official Roblox website:
- Visit the Roblox website
- Search for the title of the song you want to play
- Press the audio column
- Copy the numerical code and use it on your boombox
Roblox ID:
- Visit the Roblox ID website
- Search for the artist to find a Roblox music code
- Copy the Roblox song ID and use it on your boombox
