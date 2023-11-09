Roblox song IDs and music codes for November 2023

We have compiled a list of our favorite Roblox song IDs for you to sift through and apply to the game you’re creating. We’ve also included some easy-to-follow instructions to make sure you use the Roblox music IDs correctly.

If you need help getting into Roblox, check out our Roblox login guide. Then after choosing your favorite music ID codes, visit our Roblox Slender guide and best Roblox games list to spark your imagination and make your game the best it can be.

What are our favorite Roblox song IDs?

We have compiled a list of our favorite Roblox music IDs that we will update frequently. Check them out below and be sure to use your favorite in the next game you create.

Dua Lipa – Levitating: 6606223785

6606223785 Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal: 6937354391

6937354391 Kelis – Milkshake: 321199908

321199908 Lil Nas X – Industry Baby: 7253841629

7253841629 Darude – Sandstorm: 166562385

166562385 Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme: 3400778682

3400778682 A Roblox Rap – Merry Christmas Roblox: 1259050178

1259050178 Justin Bieber – Yummy: 4591688095

4591688095 BTS – Fake Love: 1894066752

1894066752 BTS – Butter: 6844912719

6844912719 Frozen – Let It Go: 189105508

189105508 Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells but Oof): 1243143051

1243143051 Baby Shark: 614018503

614018503 The Kitty Cat Dance: 224845627

224845627 Doja Cat – Say So: 521116871

521116871 You’ve Been Trolled: 154664102

154664102 Mii Channel Music: 143666548

You can even find some jolly tunes to prepare for the holiday season in the video below.

How do I use Roblox song IDs?

To listen to a Roblox music ID, you need to purchase a boombox. Once you have purchased one, simply follow the instructions below to use your Roblox music codes.

Launch Roblox and enter your game world

Click your boombox

Type in your chosen song ID

Your music will then play out loud

How do I find Roblox song IDs?

There are plenty of ways to find Roblox song IDs or Roblox music IDs, we have included a few above, but you can also find them in the following places:

The official Roblox website:

Visit the Roblox website

Search for the title of the song you want to play

Press the audio column

Copy the numerical code and use it on your boombox

Roblox ID:

Visit the Roblox ID website

Search for the artist to find a Roblox music code

Copy the Roblox song ID and use it on your boombox

When you’re done here be sure to check out our Roblox promo codes, Blade Ball codes, and Blox Fruits codes, before heading over to our list full of the best Roblox games you can play right now.