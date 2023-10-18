Build a Boat for Treasure codes October 2023

Build a Boat for Treasure codes are extremely useful – they give you the quality building stuff you need to ensure your watercraft survives the perilous seas it’s going to be traveling through and makes it to the end of the map.

Here are all the new Build a Boat for Treasure codes:

hi – five gold

– five gold Squid Army – 22 ice and 22 gold

– 22 ice and 22 gold =D – five gold

– five gold =P – five gold

– five gold chillthrill709 was here – a firework

Expired codes:

Happy Valentine’s Day

Lurking Legend

Be a big f00t print

fuzzy friend?

GGGOOOAAALLL



1B

voted code

1M Likes

Lurking Code

Fireworks

2M members

Hatched code

Happy Easter

What are Build a Boat for Treasure codes?

Build a Boat for Treasure codes are in-game rewards that the developer gives out to players. These codes most often contain items used in boat building, such as blocks and gold that you can spend in the shop. Make sure you check back with our list so you never miss any!

How do I redeem Build a Boat for Treasure codes?

To redeem your Build a Boat for Treasure codes, simply follow these steps:

Open Build a Boat for Treasure

Tap the ‘menu’ button on the right side of the screen

Tap the ‘settings’ cog symbol on the far right of the bar

Scroll down until you see the code box

Copy one of our codes into the box

Enjoy your rewards!

Where can I find more Build a Boat for Treasure codes?

If you’re looking for more Build a Boat for Treasure codes, you’re likely to find them on either the developer’s Twitter or the official Discord. Either that or check our list regularly, as we’ll keep adding new codes as they drop.

