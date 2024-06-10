Soon you can puzzle your way across Westeros thanks to the Game of Thrones: Legends release date. This puzzle RPG from world-renowned mobile publisher Zynga combines classic Bejeweled-style gameplay with deck building, strategy, and deep lore from the series.

Game of Thrones: Legends is the perfect match-three game for existing fans of the series as well as puzzle game aficionados thanks to its complex combination of tactical gameplay, weapon and equipment systems, and recognizable characters from both HBO’s Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. You can either build your teams to suit each challenge or simply assemble your favorites from the show, like Jon Snow, Arya Stark, and the Hound.

Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President of Mobile Games at Zynga says, “Our team is creating an exciting RPG puzzle experience that combines skill-based play with the unrivaled depth and lore of the Game of Thrones universe.” We’re certain that the series is in good hands as Zynga is responsible for some of the best free mobile games out there, including Words With Friends, Merge Dragons, and FarmVille.

When is the Game of Thrones: Legends release date?

Game of Thrones: Legends comes to mobile on July 25, 2024 worldwide. You can pre-register now on the App Store and Google Play to earn extra rewards on launch if you complete the first chapter within the game’s first week.

Game of Thrones: Legends pre-registration rewards

If you pre-register for Game of Thrones: Legends on the App Store or Google Play and download and play the game during its first week, you will receive a special bundle of useful resources and also get the chance to claim Robert Baratheon, an epic champion from the series.

