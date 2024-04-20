We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Games Mental Health Summit returns for a second year

Last year’s Games Mental Health Summit was so successful that charities Safe In Our World and BAFTA Games are back to do it all again.

Safe In Our World and BAFTA Games are collaborating once more to bring us the second Games Mental Health Summit, an event dedicated to driving positive change in the games industry around mental well-being. The two charities decided to rerun the summit for 2024 after the success of last year’s inaugural event.

If you haven’t heard of Safe In Our World, it’s a charity both by and for gaming professionals, founded by games industry veterans who are passionate about mental health awareness in the sector. The charity launched in 2019 with the initial aim of creating an online hub for people to access support and has since branched out into other projects, including working with Ubisoft on the Good Game Playbook to tackle online toxicity, and the Games Mental Health Summit with BAFTA Games.

The Games Mental Health Summit brings together games industry professionals and mental health clinicians to address a variety of topics linked to gaming and mental well-being through panel talks, keynotes, workshops, and more. This year’s specific topics include “compassionate leadership, burnout, toxicity and harassment, and how to enact change in the workplace.”

Luke Hebblethwaite, Head of Games at BAFTA says, “With the combined strength and great work of both charities, we want to continue to drive forward conversation and tangible action in our industry on mental health. Whether at a personal or corporate level, there’s still much for us all to learn and there’s never been a better time to get started than now.”

When is the Games Mental Health Summit?

This year’s Games Mental Health Summit takes place on June 3, 2024, at BAFTA’s HQ in London. Tickets are available to the public for £15 (£12 for concessions) on the BAFTA website. If you’re unable to attend physically for any reason, you can still catch the panel discussions and keynote speeches on the BAFTA YouTube channel a few days after the event.

Stay tuned to Safe In Our World and BAFTA Games’ social media pages for speaker announcements in the next couple of weeks.

Here’s hoping that the Games Mental Health Summit sticks around for the foreseeable future. In other industry news, you catch the UK debut of Squad Busters at WASD, or submit your mobile game passion project to Develop:Brighton’s Indie Showcase 2024.

