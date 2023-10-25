Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a Garena Free Fire PC version? You could fire it up to the big screen, sit in your comfy chair, and play with a mouse and keyboard, rather than the occasionally fiddly touch controls. Well, fortunately for you, you can actually do just that using the power of BlueStacks.

This Android emulator allows you to play your favourite mobile games on PC, using the extra power to enhance your experience. These enhancements can vary per game, but they include improved frame-rates and resolutions, different control formats like mouse and keyboard, macro scrips that allow you to perform more actions at once, and more.

In this guide, we’re going to detail exactly how you can play Garena Free Fire PC, how it will differ from the experience on mobile, and provide you with tips on how to make the most of the PC version. While you’re here, why not pick up some firepower freebies with our Garena Free Fire codes, or generate a new Garena Free Fire name style.

Here’s how to play Garena Free Fire PC:

How to play Garena Free Fire on PC

If you don’t currently own BlueStacks, here’s how to get it and start playing the battle royale on the big screen in steps:

Follow the link

Click ‘Download Garena Free Fire on PC’

This will prompt the ‘BlueStacks Installer’ to download

Open the file on your PC and follow the instructions to install BlueStacks

Once on BlueStacks, simply sign into your Google Play account (this is a requirement to play Android games on BlueStacks)

Then, simply download Garena Free Fire PC by following our link above

Enjoy playing

See? Surprisingly simple. Once you’ve followed those steps you can simply play Garena Free Fire PC, and there are a bunch of other Android games you love available too.

What features are exclusive to Garena free fire PC?

There are a fair few features that are exclusive to Garena Free Fire PC, so it’s well worth checking out. Here’s the full list:

You can use a keyboard and mouse to control the entire experience, with full key mapping for every action

There’s a ‘Smart Controls’ feature that can help speed up your actions. It basically locks or frees your cursor, depending on the action you want to perform, and reduces the clutter on-screen

You can boost the framerate from 25fps to a whopping 60fps

There’s a script feature that lets you automate a sequence of actions and execute them in one go, allowing you to speed up your play

You can freely look in 360 degree angles at any moment, and a lot faster than you can in the mobile version

Multi-instance provides you with the ability to play multiple games at the same time, so you can play an idle game while you wait for a match to start, for example

That’s a good few features that the mobile version doesn’t have, so it’s entirely possible that you’ll enjoy Garena Free Fire PC a lot more than you ever did on mobile.

Isn’t it unfair that you can play on PC?

This brings us nicely onto our next point: is having the ability to play Garena Free Fire PC an unfair advantage over mobile players? The answer is a resounding no: because you’re not playing against them. You play solely against other players also using BlueStacks, and there’s no way to get around that.

That also means that every single other player also has the features exclusive to BlueStacks, like the script and improved framerates that could provide a competitive advantage.

If you just want to play Garena Free Free on your mobile device, instead, it’s available for download on Google Play and the App Store. Be sure to also check out some of our other content, too, such as our Garena Free Fire diamonds guide, or our list of the best mobile multiplayer games!