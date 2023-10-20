Garena Free Fire diamonds – how to get them

Want to get more Garena Free Fire diamonds? You’ve come to the right place. This valuable currency allows you to purchase the wide variety of cosmetics on offer, allowing you to show off your prowess (or how much you’ve spent) during matches. You can get fancy character outfits, individual items of clothing, vehicles, weapons, and more. Some of them even glow. Nice.

In this guide, we’re going to detail the most efficient means of getting Garena Free Fire diamonds by spending your hard-earned cash. If you’re looking for freebies instead, check out our listings for Garena Free Fire codes.

What are Garena Free Fire diamonds and how do they work?

Diamonds are the premium currency in Garena Free Fire, allowing you to directly purchase the cosmetic items you want or gamble them in hopes you’ll get what you want cheaper using the Luck Royale feature.

It’s worth mentioning that the Luck Royale feature occasionally offers cosmetics that you can’t outright purchase, so you may have to get used to the idea of gambling your diamonds away if you really like a particular item.

How do I get Garena Free Fire diamonds?

The short answer is: you buy them. While you can, on occasion, get free Garena Free Fire diamonds, you’ll only get a very small number and will have to work hard for that. We’re not even going to kid you here, you’re going to just have to fork out for them if diamonds is what you want.

Here are the various different methods you can use to purchase items in Garena Free Fire:

Buy them: the quickest way to get diamonds is just to outright buy them from the in-game shop. You can purchase as little as 100 for $0.99 (£0.99) or as many as 5,600 for $48.99 (£48.99)

the quickest way to get diamonds is just to outright buy them from the in-game shop. You can purchase as little as 100 for $0.99 (£0.99) or as many as 5,600 for $48.99 (£48.99) Get membership: there are two different memberships, which provide you with diamonds upfront, daily diamonds, and various other rewards. The weekly membership costs $1.99 (£1.99) and provides 420 diamonds, while monthly costs $7.99 (£7.99) and provides 1,900. You can buy both, which provides you with an S-VIP badge, and double the diamonds.

there are two different memberships, which provide you with diamonds upfront, daily diamonds, and various other rewards. The weekly membership costs $1.99 (£1.99) and provides 420 diamonds, while monthly costs $7.99 (£7.99) and provides 1,900. You can buy both, which provides you with an S-VIP badge, and double the diamonds. Participate in events: occasionally, you can get diamonds by participating in events, but they are few and far between and the number of diamonds you earn from this method are tiny, to say the least.

occasionally, you can get diamonds by participating in events, but they are few and far between and the number of diamonds you earn from this method are tiny, to say the least. Level up pass: this is a relatively new offering that showers you with diamonds for, as the name suggests, leveling up. In total, you can receive 1,600 diamonds as you climb from level one all the way to level 30. You can only purchase this pass once per account.

What’s the most cost-effective way to get Garena Free Fire diamonds?

If you plan on playing Garena Free Fire over a prolonged period, and really want diamonds, we thoroughly recommend getting a membership. The type of membership you purchase will likely depend on your needs. If you don’t really need that many diamonds, you can purchase weekly memberships as and when you need. Or, if you like to spend a lot of diamonds, we’d recommend the monthly membership. It costs pretty much the same as four weekly memberships, and provides you with a 30 day cosmetic.

The absolute best method of stockpiling Garena Free Fire diamonds diamonds though, is to purchase both. That will cost you roughly $15.95 (£15.95) and will provide you with S-VIP premium membership. If we’ve done our maths correctly, that’s nearly 3,500 diamonds per month, which is around half of what you’d pay outright for them in the store at $32.97 (£32.97).

We’d also recommend being smart with the diamonds you already have. Keep an eye on the ‘Daily Special’ tab in the store for discounted items, and try and hold off on purchasing expensive items until they appear there. You can also save a ton of Garena Free Fire diamonds by purchasing items as part of a bundle.

Can I get Garena Free Fire diamonds for free?

It’s almost not even worth trying to get free Garena Free Fire diamonds. We’d recommend instead just paying close attention to our cost-effective strategies section, which will help you make the most of the diamonds you do end up purchasing.

However, you can get a small number of free diamonds by participating in events, so keep an eye on the ‘events’ tab for something you can participate in. By small number, we really mean small number by the way. Don’t go in expecting to earn hundreds.

For more Garena Free Fire content, be sure to see our Garena Free Fire name guide or our Garena Free Fire new update list, to find out about content coming to the game! We also have a selection of the best mobile multiplayer games for anyone who wants some similar recommendations.