Garena Free Fire name style 2023

Ever wondered how other players have a stylish Garena Free Fire name? Well, you’ve come to the right place, as that’s what we’re going to focus on in this guide. We’ll explain how Garena Free Fire names work, talk you through how to change your font, and suggest some of the best Free Fire nicknames. By the end of it you’ll have a Free Fire stylish name of your own to show off about.

Garena Free Fire nicknames: how to change them

Before we get onto the fancy stuff, let’s start with the basics: how to change your Garena Free Fire name. Fortunately, this is a very simple process:

Open Garena Free Fire on your iOS or Android device

Tap your profile at the top-left of the screen

Prod the yellow pen and paper button beneath your profile

Enter a new name in the ‘New nickname’ field

Pay your diamonds

Job done

Garena Free Fire name change cost: how many diamonds it takes

Changing your Garena Free Fire nickname costs you 390 Diamonds, which costs, roughly, $3.98/£3.98. You can check out our Garena Free Fire diamonds guide for tips on how to get your hands on more of this precious currency.

Garena Free Fire name fonts: how to add a fancy font

While picking a Garena Free Fire name is actually quite challenging, changing your font isn’t. All you need is a third-party tool, like Nickfinder.com. Head on over here and follow these steps to change your Garena Free Fire name fonts:

Visit Nickfinder.com

Hit ‘Cool text generator’

Scroll down and find your preferred font

Tap on it

Open Garena Free Fire

Poke your profile at the top-left of the screen

Prod the yellow pen and paper button

Tap the ‘New nickname’ field

Paste in your new nickname

Pay the diamonds

Enjoy your fancy new font

Garena Free Fire Stylish name: how to add fancy symbols

A new font isn’t quite enough for you, eh? Well, fortunately for you there is a way to get a Garena Free Fire stylish name. Once again we head on over to Nickfinder.com and follow some easy steps:

Visit Nickfinder.com

Tap on ‘Nickname to symbols’

Type in your desired nickname

Select from one of the automatically-generated options below

Open Garena Free Fire

Poke your profile at the top-left of the screen

Prod the yellow pen and paper button

Tap the ‘New nickname’ field

Paste in your new nickname

Pay the diamonds

Enjoy your fancy new name

Alternatively, you can do the following:

Visit Nickfinder.com

Click on ‘Fancy text symbols’

Combine any text you want with symbols from the huge list below

Open Garena Free Fire

Poke your profile at the top-left of the screen

Prod the yellow pen and paper button

Tap the ‘New nickname’ field

Paste in your new nickname

Pay the diamonds

Enjoy your stylish new name

Cool Free Fire names: how to generate a new name

Really struggling to come up with a new Garena Free Fire name? Well, our suggestion is to use a generator, as that’s the quickest way to get a bunch of suggestions all at once.

Guess where you can go to get that? That’s right: Nickfinder.com. Or, if you’re sick of the sight of it, just type in name generator in Google for a bunch more, which should all do the same thing.

How to change Free Fire pet names

You can change the name of any of your pets in Free Fire by following these steps.

Go into your collection of pets and select the individual you want to rename

Select the edit icon on the menu screen

Hit the change nickname option

Paste in your new pet name to the text box

Remember that you can only freely rename each pet once, with a charge of 290 diamonds for another attempt.

How to change Free Fire guild name

Unlike pet names, you always have to pay a price of 500 diamonds to change your guild name, so keep that in mind when naming your clan. However, if you do need to mix up the guild name and have the funds, you can follow this method.

Select your guild from the menu screen

Hit the guild info menu

Use the edit icon to access the rename guild menu

Paste your new name in the text box

Confirm your choice by spending 500 diamonds

