New generative AI features said to be the cause of iOS 18 delay

Last week journalist Mark Gurman broke the news that Apple has paused work in iOS 18, as well as macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18. Now, in his latest article for Bloomberg, Gurman reveals Apple’s new generative AI features for iPhone may be a delay factor.

The delay in development, which was reported as being expected to last several days only, was said to be to allow the software team to address bugs in current generation software, before continuing work on future versions. This certainly is the case, but it might be that the AI race is an extra factor in Apple’s decision.

Gurman comments that iOS 18, Apple’s next generation of software, is even more important than usual as the tech giant races to catch up to Google and Open AI in generative A1 and says that “iOS 18 is poised to bring such technology to the iPhone.”

Last week, we reported on Samsung confirming that it is harnessing the power of AI in its Galaxy phones starting from early 2024 and that one of the features we can look forward to is AI Live Translate Call. We expect Apple’s version of this feature, as well as others, to be available to iPhone users when iOS 18 finally launches.

With AI set to be the future of mobile technology as we move into 2024, we expect all the big manufacturers to start to announce AI features thick and fast, as they race to outdo each other. This is ultimately great news for consumers and will make next year an exciting time to choose a new smartphone.