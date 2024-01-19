During the recent version 4.4 livestream, Hoyoverse announced another collaboration item – a One Plus x Genshin Impact’s Keqing-themed phone, coming soon.

An exclusive customized phone, with design elements based on Genshin Impact’s Keqing, is due to release at the end of February to ‘give travelers a more immersive experience when playing mobile games’ – and show their appreciation for the game in the real world with a fashionable phone.

The companies are no strangers to working together. This particular phone marks the fifth design coming from One Plus and Hoyoverse, with previous models themed around Hu Tao, Sucrose, Xiangling, and Paimon making their way to markets. Each phone came with merchandise like stickers, weapon (or Guoba) shaped SIM ejector tools, chargers, and more, along with some in-game goodies to redeem. The phones also have custom UI themes to match the character.

As of writing, there’s no confirmation of the phone’s model, but we suspect it’ll be the One Plus 12. While retweeting the announcement, One Plus used the hashtag ‘#SmoothBeyondBelief,’ which pertains to the release of the OnePlus 12 later this month.

In terms of what tech the phone will have, during the live stream, the team notes that One Plus carried out ‘extensive adaptations and experiments’ to optimize gaming on their mobiles – this includes faster load times and optimization of battery usage, which OnePlus plans to implement “for more devices in the future.”

More information about the upcoming Keqing-theme phone will appear on One Plus’ social media accounts, including tidbits about the appearance of the handset and which merch accompanies it. We assume the phone will have a Keqing UI similar to others and come with themed merch, perhaps a redemption code for certain markets, too. The phone itself is likely to be a standard color, though, not Keqing’s signature purple.

