Genshin Impact Keqing build, weapon, and artifacts

Genshin Impact’s Keqing, Yuheng of the Liyue Qixing, is a very useful five-star electro-sword wielder. She carves her own path with raw power and ability rather than allowing the gods to determine her fate. Let’s take a look at the best Genshin Keqing build, including her top artifacts, weapons, and more.

Now, let’s see how to build Genshin Impact’s Keqing into a fearsome fighter.

What’s the best Genshin Keqing build?

Best weapon Mistsplitter Reforged Weapon substitutes Lion’s Roar, The Black Sword Best artifact set Thundering Fury Main stats Sands – Attack

Goblet – Electro damage bonus

Circlet – Crit rate/damage Sub stats Attack, crit rate, crit damage

Keqing best fits a DPS role when equipped with a crit or attack boosting weapon, and a set of Thundering Fury artifacts. Keqing has strong electro application that allows for plenty of elemental interactions, and the ability to teleport around the place like an electric ninja, which is cool.

On the downside, electro Keqing is very stamina-reliant and relies on having well-invested sub-DPS units to back her up. But those are a small price to pay for such a powerful normal banner character. Don’t feel too down if you lose your 50/50 to her – she’s bound to come in handy at some point!

How do I use Genshin Impact’s Keqing?

To best use Keqing, you should throw her elemental skill towards enemies, and follow up on it to deal a load of electro damage. This also gives her an infusion for a short time, allowing you to use that up, and then swap to other party members while her burst charges.

What’s the best Keqing weapon?

The best sword for electro Keqing is Mistsplitter Reforged, given that she doesn’t have a signature weapon. It offers high crit damage and base attack, along with a passive that compliments her kit very well. However, the Jade Cutter pulls into the lead if you’ve got her in a team that doesn’t use her elemental burst.

When it comes to four-star options, Lion’s Roar is a great choice for Keqing in electro-focused or electro-charged teams. Alternatively, the Black Sword is a great, well-rounded choice that allows for more team flexibility.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Mistsplitter Reforged (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit damage

Skill: Gain a 12% elemental damage bonus for all elements and receive the might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, Mistsplitter’s Emblem provides 8/16/28% elemental damage bonus for the wielder’s elemental type. Obtain one stack of Mistplitters Emblem when a normal attack deals elemental damage, when casting an elemental burst, and when their energy is less than 100%. Each stack’s duration calculates independently Weapon banner (alongside Ayaka) Primordial Jade Cutter (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate

Skill: Increases HP by 20%. Also provides an attack bonus based on 1.2% of the Keqing’s max HP Weapon banner The Black Sword (four-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate

Skill: Increases the damage dealt by normal and charged attacks by 20%. Regenerates 60% of attack as HP when normal and charged attacks are critical hits, this can occur once every five seconds Battle Pass reward Lion’s Roar (four-star) Bonus effect: Attack

Skill: Increases damage against enemies affected by pyro or electro by 20% All banners

What are the best Keqing artifacts?

For aggravate teams, we recommend equipping Keqing with four pieces of Thundering Fury. Alternatively, for non-aggravate teams, we recommend combining two pieces of Thundering Fury with two pieces of an attack set like Gladiator’s Finale or Shimenawa’s Reminiscence.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Thundering Fury Two equipped: Electro damage bonus

Four equipped: Increases damage caused by overloaded, electro-charged, superconduct, and hyperbloom by 40%, and the damage bonus conferred by aggravate increases by 20%. When quicken or the aforementioned elemental reactions trigger, elemental skill cooldown decreases by one second. Can only occur once every 0.8 seconds Midsummer Courtyard domain Gladiator’s Finale Two equipped: Increases attack

Four equipped: Increases Keqing’s normal attack damage by 35%

Weekly and world bosses, artifact strongbox Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Two equipped: Increases attack

Four equipped: When casting an elemental skill, if Keqing has 15 or more energy, she loses 15 energy and normal/charged/plunging attack damage increases by 50% for ten seconds. This effect will not trigger again during that duration Momiji-Dyed Court domain

Artifact stat recommendations

As with a lot of older Genshin units, Keqing doesn’t scale off anything in particular. Therefore she can be easy to build! We recommend stacking up as much attack as possible, with electro-damage bonus and crit stats thrown in for good measure.

Main stats:

Goblet: Electro damage bonus, attack

Sands: Attack

Circlet: Attack

Sub stats:

Attack

Crit rate/crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio)

Elemental mastery

What are the best Genshin Impact Keqing team comps?

Keqing can provide some electro application but excels as a DPS when supported by other characters. Nonetheless, she can slot into quite a few different types of teams.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Keqing Nahida Kuki Shinobu Zhongli Keqing Yelan Fischl Kazuha Keqing Beidou Fischl Zhongli

What are Keqing’s skills?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Yunlai Swordsmanship Normal: Perform up to five strikes

Charged: Performs two powerful strikes

Plunging: Deals AoE damage on impact

Elemental skill: Stellar Restoration Press: Deals electro AoE in a small area by tossing a Lightning Stiletto

Hold: Adjust the direction of the attack Elemental burst: Starward Sword Deals AoE electro damage, then further electro strikes

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Thundering Penance (unlocked at ascension one) Within five seconds of using Stellar Restoration a second time, normal and charged attacks do electro damage Aristocratic Dignity (unlocked at ascension four) Starward Sword increases Keqing’s critical rate and energy recharge by 15% Land’s Overseer (unlocked automatically) Liyue expeditions take 25% less time

What are Genshin Impact Keqing’s constellations?

To level up Keqing’s constellations you must receive her as a duplicate when making a wish, this can be tedious, but the bonuses she receives are worth it.

Constellation Effect C1: Thundering Might Recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is active causes Keqing to deal 50% of her attack as AoE electro damage C2: Keen Extraction When Keqing’s normal and charged attacks hit enemies affected by electro, they have a 50% chance of producing an Elemental Particle C3: Forseen Reformation Increases the level of Starward Sword by three C4: Attunement For ten seconds after Keqing triggers an electro-elemental reaction, her attack increases by 25% C5: Beckoning Stars Increase the level of Stellar Restoration by three C6: Tenacious Star When initiating a normal attack, a charged attack, elemental skill or elemental burst, Keqing gains a 6% electro-damage boost for eight seconds

What are Keqing’s ascension materials?

You can find Whopperflowers all over Teyvat for the nectar drops. To get lightning prisms, you need to head to Mondstadt and take on the electro Hypostasis. As for cor lapis, you can find it as a Liyue-specific mining outcrop.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One vajrada amethyst sliver, three cor papis, three whopperflower nectar 40 40,000 Three vajrada amethyst fragments, two lightning prism, ten cor lapis, 15 whopperflower nectar 50 60,000 Six vajrada amethyst fragments, four lightning prism, 20 cor lapis, 12 shimmering nectar 60 80,000 Three vajrada amethyst chunks, eight lightning prism, 30 cor lapis, 18 shimmering nectar 70 100,000 Six vajrada amethyst chunks, 12 lightning prism, 45 cor lapis, 12 energy nectar 80 120,000 Six vajrada amethyst gemstones, 20 lightning prism, 60 cor lapis, 24 energy nectar

What are Keqing’s talent materials?

Keqing requires the prosperity family of talent books, which you can get from the Domain of Mastery: Altar of Flames at Jueyun Karst. For her later levels, she needs rings of Boreas, which drop from the Dominator of Wolves weekly boss in Mondstadt.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six whopperflower nectar, three teachings of prosperity, Three 17,500 Three shimmering nectar, two guides to prosperity Four 25,000 Four shimmering nectar, four guides to prosperity Five 30,000 Six shimmering nectar, six guides to prosperity Six 37,500 Nine shimmering nectar, nine guides to prosperity Seven 120,000 Four energy nectar, four philosophies of prosperity, one ring of Boreas Eight 260,000 Six energy nectar, six philosophies of prosperity, one ring of Boreas Nine 450,000 Nine energy nectar, 12 philosophies prosperity, two rings of Boreas Ten 700,000 12 energy nectar, 16 philosophies of prosperity, two rings of Boreas, one crown of insight

Talent priority:

Keqing’s talents are all good and worth upgrading, but if you have to work on one at a time, do them in this order:

Elemental skill > elemental burst > normal attack

There you have it, everything you need to know for a great Genshin Impact Keqing build. If you’re looking for more games like this, take a look at our best gacha games list. We suggest a new Hoyoverse game, too – here’s the Honkai Star Rail tier list and what we know about any Honkai Star Rail codes.