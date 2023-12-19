She’s real, she’s actually becoming playable! Genshin Impact’s Xianyun – also known as Cloud Retainer – got her official drip marketing and is making her way into the gacha game in the near future. Here’s everything we know about her build so far, and some key lore you need to learn about the adeptus.

Genshin Impact Xianyun release date speculation

If we look at Hoyoverse’s tried and true schedule, as Xianyun got her drip marketing on December 18 ahead of version 4.3’s release, we can predict that Xianyun releases in Genshin Impact version 4.4 to celebrate the Lantern Rite event.

What do we know about Xianyun’s build?

Xianyun, a new resident in Liyue Harbor, uses the anemo element. There’s no confirmation on her weapon, though leaks suggest she uses a polearm and that her kit focuses on plunging attacks.

It’s almost certain that Xianyun will be a five-star character though, again, this isn’t confirmed yet. Xianyun’s constellation is Grus Serena, which translates to a very fitting ‘serene crane’.

An interesting tidbit in her introduction may give us an idea as to her passive talent – she’s working on an Exquisite Mini Broth Pot, which may be a craftable item exclusive to her character or could mean that she provides a cooking bonus.

Who is Genshin Impact’s Xianyun?

Xianyun is one of Liyue’s adepti, a group of very powerful beings allied to Morax, who fought in the Archon War hundreds of years ago. Her title is Cloud Retainer, but it appears her playable character is a more day-to-day version.

Like Baizhu and Scaramouche before her, Xianyun is a highly anticipated character that players are saving for, and have been since her appearance in Liyue’s archon quests.

If you’re not sure which person she is in the story, she’s the white bird that shouts at you for entering her abode on Mount Aocang during the Custodian of the Clouds archon quest and An Adeptal Summons world quest. You know, the one that talks about little versions of Genshin Impact’s Shenhe and Genshin Impact’s Ganyu, as she adopted and trained them both.

