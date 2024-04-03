The Genius Invokation TCG Prince Cup is back and bigger than last year, as more and more players want to take part. Anyone who signs up and qualifies wins 160 primogems and an exclusive card back as a nice little gift.

You can sign up for the Atlantic regionals if you’re in the US or Europe and the Pacific regionals for Asia. The Atlantic and Pacific sign-up sheets are here, and you can discover more information about the whole event here. The prize pool is equal to 60k USD in both regions, with some excellent prizes on offer for winners flaunting decks using the best cards like Genshin Impact’s Neuvillette.

Events related to the Genius Invokation TCG take place across a few weeks online, culminating in a final showdown at an in-person event. Champions who prove their might in the Cat’s Tail Gathering events go head to head with stars of the Wild Card competition to determine the overall winner.

Hoyoverse is live-streaming all of the events on the Astra Carnival accounts (that’s YouTube, X, and Twitch). Each part of the competition has three stages including the regular season, Wild Card, and knockout rounds. The Wild Card sections will pick eight players to advance.

Now – let’s take a look at the prizes. The overall champion receives the equivalent of 16k USD, with second all the way down to 32nd place receiving cash prizes, too. Imagine how many primogems you could buy with that? I’d never worry about losing a 50/50 ever again.

If you want to get involved, you need to be at least player level seven, with 15 minimum character cards – and be over 18 years old.

Well, will you be taking part? Perhaps you could steal the TCG crown from Genshin Impact’s Cyno himself, or just try your luck rolling the elemental dice to get some gems – either way, here are some Genshin Impact codes for you to redeem.