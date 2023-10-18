Genshin Impact Neuvillette build, weapon, and artifacts

By now, we’ve all met Genshin Impact’s Neuvillette in the story, often with Genshin Impact’s Focalors in the Opera Epiclese. As chief justice – the ordainer of inexorable judgment – he’s the judge right at the top of Fontaine’s beloved judiciary system. In terms of on-field and in the archon quests, he’s incredibly powerful, so we’ve got the perfect build recommendations to do him justice.

Here’s how to build Genshin Impact’s Neuvillette and do him justice.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Neuvillette’s build?

The best Neuvillette build capitalizes on his abilities as an on-field DPS, focusing on charged moves and hydro AoE attacks. As a catalyst user, it’s easy to pop off plenty of reactions in a team, especially as his passive gives him a buff when most hydro-infused reactions happen.

No one expected Neuvillette to be as strong as he is – he can deal some real damage on the field, especially when paired with a battery like Fischl, Kuki, or Raiden. As he can absorb pearls to heal himself, it’s better to go with a shielder than a healer, to make sure he isn’t bothered while charging his big move.

What are the best Genshin Impact Neuvillette weapons?

Neuvillette’s best weapon is Tome of Eternal Flow, his own five-star catalyst that will run alongside his banner. For those of us that didn’t get his signature weapon, there are some very good options you can set him up with. Ballad of the Boundless Blue increases his energy recharge, meaning his ultimate is ready to go more often, though Neuvillette’s damage comes from his charged attack.

If you, like me, struggle with getting good rolls on crit rate stats, then the Solar Pearl can add a nice boost to Neuvillette’s crit rate, along with increasing his elemental damage.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Tome of the Eternal Flow (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases crit damage

Skill: Neuvillette’s HP increases by 16%. When his current HP increases or decreases, his charged attack damage increases by 14% for four seconds. This can stack three times. When he has three stacks, he restores eight energy. Weapon banner alongside Neuvillette Sacrificial Jade (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases crit rate

Skill: When Neuvillette is not on-field for more than five seconds, his maximum HP increases by 32% and his elemental mastery by 40. These effects cancel when Neuvillette is on the field for over ten seconds. Battle Pass Prototype Amber (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases maximum HP

Skill: Using Neuvillette’s elemental burst regenerates four energy every two seconds, for six seconds. Each party member also regenerates 4% HP every two seconds, for the same duration. Forged Ballad of the Boundless Blue (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases energy recharge

Skill: Within six seconds after a normal or charged attack hits an opponent, normal attack damage increases by 8%, and charged attack damage by 6%. This can stack three times. Waterborne Poetry event reward Solar Pearl (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases crit rate

Skill: Neuvillette’s normal attack hits increase his elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 20% for six seconds. His elemental skill and burst hits increase his normal attack damage by the same. Battle pass

What are the best Genshin Impact Neuvillette artifacts?

The new Marechaussee Hunter set is the best choice of artifact for Neuvillette, adding a good chunk of extra damage when his charged attack drains his HP.

If the RNG gods have not given you the best options, then you could use two pieces of a set that provides a hydro damage increase alongside an HP set for some good buffs.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Marechaussee Hunter Two equipped: Normal and charged attack damage increase

Four equipped: When Neuvillette’s current HP increases or decreases, his crit rate increases by 12% for five seconds. Can stack three times. Denouement of Sin domain Nymph’s Dream Two equipped: Hydro damage increase

Four equipped: When Neuvillette’s normal, charged, plunging, elemental skill and elemental burst attacks hit an opponent, he gains one stack of Mirrored Nymph, lasting for eight seconds. When Neuvillette is under the effect of one, two, or three stacks, his attack increases by 7%/16%/25%, and hydro damage increases by 4%/9%/15%. Molten Iron Fortress domain Heart of Depth Two equipped: Hydro damage increase

Four equipped: After Neuvillette uses an elemental skill, his normal attack and charged attack damage increase by 30% for 15 seconds. Peak of Vindagnry domain Tenacity of the Millelith Two equipped: Increases maximum HP

Four equipped: When Neuvillette hits an opponent with an elemental skill, the attack of all nearby party members increases by 20%, and their shield strength by 30% for three seconds. This effect can trigger every 0.5 seconds. Ridge Watch domain Vourukasha’s Glow Two equipped: Increases maximum HP

Four equipped: Neuvillette’s elemental skill and burst damage increase by 10%. After he takes damage, the damage bonus increases by 89% for five seconds. This can stack up to five times. Molten Iron Fortress domain

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: HP

Goblet: Hydro damage bonus

Circlet: Crit rate/crit damage

Sub-stats:

HP

Crit damage/crit rate

Energy recharge

What are Genshin Impact Neuvillette’s abilities?

Neuvillette’s abilities revolve around applying hydro and creating Sourcewater Droplets to use. In combat, he absorbs these droplets, which increase the formation speed of his Seal – the horizontal beam of water he can shoot using a charged attack – and heals himself.

Once the Seal forms, Neuvillette unleashes his charged attack, Equitable Judgment, dealing continuous hydro AoE damage right in front of him. Both his elemental skill and burst can generate these droplets.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: As Water Seeks Equilibrium Normal: Neuvillette waves his cane and unleashes up to three attacks dealing hydro damage.

Charged attack: Neuvillette consumes a fixed amount of stamina to attack opponents in a hydro AoE.

Charged attack – Empowerment: Legal Evaluation: While charging, Neuvillette gathers the power of water and forms a Seal of Arbitration. In this state, Neuvillette hovers and can move and absorb Sourcewater Droplets. When charging is finished, Neuvillette fires a blast in front of him dealing hydro damage. If the Seal is fully charged, he unleashes Equitable Judgment.

Charged attack – Equitable Judgment: Neuvillette unleashes surging torrents, dealing continuous hydro damage in a straight line in front of him. This does not consume any stamina and lasts for three seconds. If his HP is above 50%, he constantly loses HP while this attack happens.

Plunging: Neuvillette plunges toward the ground and damages all opponents in his path with a small hydro AoE. Elemental skill: O Tears, I Shall Repay Neuvillette summons a Raging Waterfall that deals AoE hydro damage to enemies in front of him. The damage is based on his maximum HP. After hitting an opponent, he creates three Sourcewater Droplets.

Arkhe: Pneuma

At certain intervals, when the Raging Waterfall descends, a Spiritbreath Thorn descends that pierces opponents and deals Pneuma-aligned hydro damage. Elemental burst: O Tides, I Have Returned Neuvillette unleashes a wave dealing AoE hydro damage based on his maximum HP. After a short interval, two waterfalls descend and deal hydro damage in a smaller AoE, and generate six Sourcewater Droplets.

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Heir to the Ancient Sea’s Authority (unlocked at ascension one) When a party member triggers vaporize, frozen, electro-charged, bloom, hydro swirl or hydro crystallize reaction on opponents, Neuvillette earns one stack of Past Draconic Glories. This lasts 30 seconds and has a maximum of three stacks. This causes charged attacks (Equitable Judgment) to deal 110%/125%/160% of its damage. Each stack created by different reactions exists independently. Discipline of the Supreme Arbitration (unlocked at ascension four) For every 1% of Neuvillette’s current HP greater than 30%, he gains a 0.6% hydro damage bonus. You can earn a maximum of 30% this way. Gather Like the Tide (unlocked automatically) Increases underwater sprint speed for party members by 15%. This does not carry over in co-op. Does not stack with other passives providing the same effect.

What are Genshin Impact Neuvillette’s constellations?

Neuvillette’s constellation remains a mystery thanks to it being listed simply as ‘???’. Neuvillette’s story quest is titled Diluvies, and all other characters’ story matches the name of their own quests, but as it turns out, this isn’t his constellation’s name. Spoiler alert: his constellation is Leviathan Judicator.

Constellation Effect C1: Venerable Institution When Neuvillette takes the field, he gains one stack of Past Draconic Glories from his passive talent, Heir to the Ancient Sea’s Authority. Additionally, his interruption resistance increases while using his charged attacks. C2: Juridical Exhortation Heir to the Ancient Sea’s Authority becomes enhanced – each stack of Past Draconic Glories increases Neuvillette’s crit damage on his charged attack (Equitable judgment) by 14%. The maximum of this is 42%. C3: Ancient Postulation Increases the level of Neuvillette’s normal attack – As Water Seeks Equilibrium – by three. C4: Crown of Commiseration When Neuvillette is on the field and becomes healed, he generates one Sourcewater Droplet. This can occur every four seconds. C5: Axiomatic Judgment Increases the level of O Tides, I Have Returned by three. C6: Wrathful recompense When using his charged attack (Equitable Judgment), Neuvillette absorbs nearby Sourcewater Droplets in an AoE. Each droplet increases the duration of the charged attack by one second. Additionally, when Equitable Judgment hits opponents, it fires off two extra currents every two seconds, each dealing 10% of Neuvillette’s maximum HP as hydro damage.

What are Genshin Impact Neuvillette’s ascension materials?

Neuvillette needs items found in Fontaine’s Liffey region. The boss drops, fontemer unihorns, come from the new Millennial Pearl Seahorse boss found in an underwater cave. The lumitoile starfish items appear on the Liffey area’s shoreline.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One varunada lazurite sliver, three lumitoiles, three transoceanic pearl 40 40,000 Three varunada lazurite fragments, 15 transoceanic pearl, ten lumitoiles, two fontemer unihorns 50 60,000 Six varunada lazurite fragments, 12 transoceanic chunks, 20 lumitoiles, four fontemer unihorns 60 80,000 Three varunada lazurite chunks, 18 transoceanic chunks, 30 lumitoiles, eight fontemer unihorns 70 100,000 Six varunada lazurite chunks, 12 xenochromatic crystals, 45 lumitoiles, 12 fontemer unihorns 80 120,000 Six varunada lazurite gemstones, 24 xenochromatic crystals, 60 lumitoiles, 20 fontemer unihorns

What are Genshin Impact Neuvillette’s talent materials?

Sorry, but you need to go hunting cute sea creatures again to get more transoceanic drops to upgrade Neuvillette’s talents. Along with that, you need a ton of guides, teachings, and philosophies of equity – one of the Fontaine talent books. Neuvillette also needs drops from the Apep boss fight in his later levels – the everamber, to be precise.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six transoceanic pearls, three teachings of equity Three 17,500 Three transoceanic chunks, two guides to equity Four 25,000 Four transoceanic chunks, four guides to equity Five 30,000 Six transoceanic chunks, six guides to equity Six 37,500 Nine transoceanic chunks, nine guides to equity Seven 120,000 Four xenochromatic crystals, four philosophies of equity, one everamber Eight 260,000 Six xenochromatic crystals, six philosophies of equity, one everamber Nine 450,000 Nine xenochromatic crystals, 12 philosophies of equity, two everamber Ten 700,000 12 xenochromatic crystals, 16 philosophies of equity, two everamber, crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Neuvillette team comps?

We’re still getting to grips with Neuvillette’s kit, but as a hydro DPS, he can be very useful in a lot of reaction-based teams. We suggest pairing him with Kazuha (or Sucrose) and aiming for a hyperbloom swirl or taser team.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Neuvillette Fischl Zhongli Kazuha Neuvillette Kuki Shinobu Nahida Kazuha Neuvillette Nahida Zhongli Raiden Neuvillette Ganyu Diona Sucrose Neuvillette Dehya Bennett Sucrose

