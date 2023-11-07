Geometry Dash has been a rhythm game staple since its release in 2013, but there are only so many levels included in the main game and its spin-offs, so you might be able to complete it quickly. Luckily, the Geometry Dash Demonlist exists – a list of the most hardcore fan-created levels in all of Geometry Dash. There’s a whole community dedicated to verifying Demon levels, tracking their completion rates, and ranking the best Geometry Dash players in the world.
Let’s hop, skip, and jump into the Geometry Dash DemonList.
What is a Geometry Dash Demon level?
A Geometry Dash Demon Level is a user-created level set to the hardest difficulty. All Demon levels award ten stars on completion, but there are five subcategories of difficulty within the Demon classification.
The five subcategories are:
- Easy Demons
- Medium Demons
- Hard Demons
- Insane Demons
- Extreme Demons
User levels are made in Geometry Dash’s Level Editor and shared online so that other players can try to complete them.
What is the Geometry Dash Demonlist?
The Geometry Dash Demonlist is a list of verified Demon rank levels, ranked by difficulty. The list is split into the Main list, Extended list, and Legacy list, to keep track of levels as new ones get added.
The official Demonlist website provides verification videos for each of the levels, proving that they are possible to complete, as well as keeping track of the leaderboard for each level.
Demonlist Main list
|Number
|Level name
|Creator name
|1
|Acheron
|ryamu
|2
|Avernus
|[LRUGA] PockeWindfish
|3
|Silent clubstep
|TheRealSailent
|4
|Slaughterhouse
|icedcave
|5
|Kyouki
|｛出見塩｝
|6
|Abyss of Darkness
|Exen
|7
|Sakupen Circles
|Diamond
|8
|Codependence
|TCTeam
|9
|Firework
|[GM] Trick
|10
|KOCMOC
|cherryteam
|11
|MINUSdry
|CDMusic
|12
|LIMBO
|MindCap
|13
|poocubed
|btLisp
|14
|Saul Goodman
|Renn241
|15
|The Hallucination
|SyQual
|16
|arcturus
|Maxfs
|17
|Edge of Destiny
|CDMusic
|18
|Oblivion
|[LRUGA] dice88
|19
|Hard Machine
|Komp
|20
|UNKNOWN
|NineDice
|21
|Mayhem
|LordVadercraft
|22
|Sonic Wave Infinity
|APTeamOfficial
|23
|Tartarus
|[USSR] Dolphy
|24
|Solar Flare
|Linear
|25
|walter white
|Renn241
|26
|Trueffet
|SyQual
|27
|The Golden
|BoBoBoBoBoBoBo
|28
|Sinister Silence
|Wahffle
|29
|Verdant Landscape
|Nisha
|30
|Shukketsu
|[SKG] Yuko
|31
|Zodiac
|Bianox
|32
|Aerial Gleam
|Endlevel
|33
|Kenos
|npesta
|34
|Keres
|ItsHybrid
|35
|Esfera
|SyQual
|36
|Terminal Rampancy
|Xyriak
|37
|NEUTRA
|Jenkins GD
|38
|Critical Heat
|Zeniux
|39
|Promethean
|Endlevel
|40
|Fragile
|Endlevel
|41
|Thinking Space
|Atomic
|42
|qoUEO
|GhostVandalf
|43
|SUPERHATEMEWORLD
|icedcave
|44
|Lotus Flower
|StarkytheSalad
|45
|SARY NEVER CLEAR
|[S9] Kugelblitz
|46
|Crimson Planet
|TrueOmega
|47
|Renevant
|nikroplays
|48
|Calculator Core
|Walroose
|49
|Cold Sweat
|para
|50
|TORN
|[LRUGA] Kyhros
|51
|Cognition
|Endlevel
|52
|Cosmic Cyclone
|APTeamOfficial
|53
|Lucid Nightmares
|CairoX
|54
|Widestep
|｛出見塩｝
|55
|RUST
|neigefeu
|56
|ATOMIC CANNON Mk II
|Lieb
|57
|Shardscapes
|Kiba
|58
|Akashic Records
|VoTcHi
|59
|DIRECTIONS
|[meow] ryli06
|60
|RUTHLESS
|Surjaco
|61
|Ragnarok
|knobbelboy
|62
|Congregation
|Presta
|63
|Escape Room
|SleyGD
|64
|Descent Into Exile
|GrenadeofTacos
|65
|Launchpad Labyrinth
|Moffe
|66
|Silent Club
|Luqualizer
|67
|Omega Interface
|Platnuu
|68
|The Rupture
|Ka1ns
|69
|Kappa
|Armadeus
|70
|Bloodlust
|knobbelboy
|71
|Fog
|notes
|72
|Sazerix
|Zeptrus
|73
|The Art of the Blade
|mbed
|74
|Jesse Pinkman
|Renn241
|75
|Asterios
|Exen
Demonlist Extended list
|Number
|Level name
|Creator name
|76
|kowareta
|Gablor
|77
|Ouroboros
|ViPriN
|78
|Visible Ray
|Krampux
|79
|ATOMIC CANNON
|Lieb
|80
|Frozen Cave
|TrueParadoxTeam
|81
|Plasma Pulse Finale
|Zeostar
|82
|CHROMA FINALE
|Renn241
|83
|SZYSLAK
|Zeniux
|84
|Calamity
|Awedsy
|85
|Spectrum Cyclone
|Temp
|86
|Fragmented
|Cersia
|87
|Aquatic Auroras
|Endlevel
|88
|Storming Summit
|Nimbus
|89
|Requiem
|Zylenox
|90
|Sparkling
|MzeroGD
|91
|Eternal Moment
|Rainstorm
|92
|Loochiverse
|Nerhy
|93
|Wasureta
|HelpegasuS
|94
|Hyper Paracosm
|iIiViRuZiIi
|95
|Molten Core
|Janucha
|96
|Omega
|MindCap
|97
|Shutdown
|OliSW
|98
|Gamma
|MindCap
|99
|Gustavo Fring
|Renn241
|100
|Spacial Rend
|Eclipsed
|101
|Sink
|Awedsy
|102
|ConTroller
|DreamZoneGD
|103
|RANDOM ACCESS MEMORY
|Acute
|104
|Macabre
|ZephiroX
|105
|ELLIPSISM
|Swib
|106
|Sonic Wave Rebirth
|Serponge
|107
|Sonic Wave
|Sunix
|108
|Cybernetic Crescent
|ViPriN
|109
|Infinite Iniquity
|Flukester
|110
|Molten Gear
|knobbelboy
|111
|Shmarley Ville
|Renn241
|112
|of Ambrosia
|Renn241
|113
|GONER
|Nightning
|114
|Mirrored Calamity
|Nimbus
|115
|Sephiroth
|Rainstorm
|116
|Dedohexdragon
|royen
|117
|Necromancer
|TGI
|118
|Edge of the Blade
|kiseta
|119
|Yatagarasu
|TrusTa
|120
|X0
|Mulpan
|121
|The Hell Nutz
|TheLasaga
|122
|Cersia Difficult
|Cersia
|123
|xo
|KrmaL
|124
|Generic Wave
|Pennutoh
|125
|Titan Complex
|TCTeam
|126
|Nunri
|Szilu
|127
|Rage
|nSwish
|128
|Ryft
|Dreamlight
|129
|Icotact
|icedcave
|130
|Kuzureta
|Teno
|131
|Quantum Theory
|HeroZombie80
|132
|memories
|ImMaxX1
|133
|rosedynamix
|rose;
|134
|BRKMGB8GJCZ
|robotchief
|135
|Cersia Madness
|Cersia
|136
|Erebus
|BoldStep
|137
|Retention Rush
|TheBlackHell
|138
|The Reaper
|Kyhros
|139
|Nightshade
|YakobNugget
|140
|Sunset Sandstorm
|crohn44
|141
|Altered Ascent
|Prism
|142
|reeses potentially
|SubStra
|143
|Dark Flare
|KeiAs
|144
|Chromatic Haze
|Cirtrax
|145
|Ddiamond
|lFritz
|146
|DubKore X
|Loogiah
|147
|Celestial Force
|MindCap
|148
|Tapwreck
|MrLorenzo
|149
|Delebit Oblivio
|TeamSmokeWeed
|150
|RELENTLESS
|Surjaco
What is the Demonlist Legacy list?
The Legacy list is home to levels that used to be Demons, but have since been removed from the Main or Extended lists. They’re kept on the Demonlist website for nostalgic reasons and can be found there.
