Geometry Dash is a rhythm game platformer that continues to be popular since its initial release in 2013. You’ve probably heard about it, seen it played, or played it yourself at least once. But what about Geometry Dash SubZero? Aficionados of the original Geometry Dash may not have heard of its smaller, super-difficult sibling.

If you’re after more Geometry Dash content, check out our Geometry Dash Scratch guide. Or, if you want more rhythm game action, check out our Project Sekai characters guide or our list of the best rhythm games on mobile.

Right, let’s crack on with exploring Geometry Dash SubZero.

What is Geometry Dash SubZero?

Geometry Dash SubZero is a mini, free-to-play expansion app to the original Geometry Dash. It was released in 2017 and features three exclusive levels, as well as new achievements, icons, and collectibles.

If you play the full version of Geometry Dash, you should be able to transfer over your SubZero unlocks through your user account.

How do I download Geometry Dash SubZero?

Geometry Dash SubZero is available for download on the Google Play store and the App Store for iOS. Just follow these steps to get started:

App Store Open Google Play

Find Geometry Dash SubZero

Click download

Start playing!

You can also play the Geometry Dash SubZero Scratch version online for free in your browser on various websites.

What are the Geometry Dash SubZero levels?

There are three exclusive levels in Geometry Dash SubZero. These are Press Start, Nock Em, and Power Trip. They range in difficulty from Normal to Harder, and each features its own theme song.

That’s everything you need to know about Geometry Dash SubZero! If you’re after more mobile games, check out our My Singing Monsters breeding guide or the best vampire games on Switch and mobile.