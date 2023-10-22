Grab your proton packs as Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed hits Switch

Just in time for Halloween, we finally have a Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed release date for the Nintendo Switch. The 4v1 horror game launched this time last year on other consoles and PC via the Epic Games Store, so Switch players can now get in on the action in full cross-platform play.

The Ecto Edition adds several main story acts to the original game and a terrifying new ghost type, the Overlord. Most ghosts in the Firehouse prefer to hide, but the Overlord craves the hunt. They can also throw objects and slash at Ghostbusters, unlike the other more slimy specters that you usually find in ghost games.

IllFonic CEO & Co-Founder Charles Brungardt said, “We are super excited to bring Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed to all gaming platforms. As a lifelong fan of Ghostbusters, IllFonic has been hard at work to bring busting and haunting to all fans with the Ecto Edition. We are expanding the story, adding new maps, ghost types, and more.”

When is the Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed release date?

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is available now on the Nintendo Switch. Grab your proton pack and get busting!

That's everything you need to know about the Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Switch release date.