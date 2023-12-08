The best ghost games in 2023

I aint afraid of no ghost games. We all see ghosts: creeping around and haunting places, leaping out of picture frames, chasing improv comedians down hallways, and occasionally the odd friendly one makes friends with Christina Ricci. Well, if you’re on the hunt for some spooky games featuring those pesky apparitions, we’re putting together a guide to the best ghost games on Switch and mobile.

Alright folks, let’s crack out our ouija board and summon our guide to the best ghost games on Switch and mobile.

The Outbound Ghost – Switch

This one comes with a disclaimer: The Outbound Ghost is a lovely game and a terrific Paper Mario-like, but due to issues around the port, we cannot recommend the Switch version at this moment. Problems include input delay, bugs, and sadly even the physical version is mired by these problems.

However, if you love a cute RPG with endearing party members, well-written dialogue, and a lovely world to explore, this is a labour of love and a remarkable achievement for the lone developer Conradical Games. We wish the Switch version was better, and hopefully, it will be in the future, but for now, grab this on Steam if you can.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Switch

From developer Next Level Games, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is still possibly the best-looking game on Switch. With gorgeously detailed diorama-like levels, and astounding animation and lighting effects, this is a truly beautiful title that showcases exactly what the Switch can do. It helps that it’s an absolute hoot as Luigi explores a haunted hotel on the search for Mario and his pals, battling ghastly ghosts every step of the way.

Thanks to Gooigi, this is also a fantastic game to play with a younger gamer. While one person controls Luigi, another can steer the gelatinous doppelganger, helping to solve puzzles and explore areas that the corporeal green Mario brother can’t quite reach. There is even a comprehensive multiplayer mode for when you just can’t get enough of busting – ghosts, that is.

Ghost Trick – Switch and mobile

A murder mystery with a supernatural twist, Ghost Trick is heading to Switch later this year and already has a fantastic mobile port after becoming something of a cult classic thanks to its original DS release. You play as Sissel, a man who is – sadly – dead, and must solve his own murder. Thankfully your newly deceased status affords you some paranormal powers, as you possess living characters to try and navigate your way through this world and solve the case of your own murder.

Headed up by Ace Attorney creator Shu Takumi, Ghost Tricks carries much of the same personality and charm that makes the other case-solving series so beloved. Ghost Tricks also makes smart use of its possession mechanic to create engaging puzzles, and the story binding it all together is satisfying to slowly uncover. Plus, it features an adorable dog called Missile, based on the creator’s actual dog. Need we say any more?

Paranormasight – Switch and mobile

A recent entry, and one that we absolutely adore if our Paranormasight review is anything to go by, this spooky visual novel from Square Enix is “truly the gold standard of engaging visual novels and a must for anyone fascinated by the deliciously dark world of the supernatural and the occult.” We even awarded it a full ten out of ten, a rare score but a deserved one thanks to the title’s fantastic story and interesting take on the genre.

Taking place in 20th century Japan, you must uncover the seven different curses affecting the people of Sumida Ward of Tokyo, as several stories intertwine, tied together by the macabre narrative. You conduct investigations, find clues, and even explore areas that recreate the area with 360-degree photography. If you’re looking for a visual novel with a difference, this is a fantastic place to start.

Blair Witch – Switch

We all know the story of Blair Witch, the found-footage masterpiece is the reason many of us will never stand alone in a corner again. Well, coming from developer Bloover, this title expands on the lore of the infamous film, introducing a new story to the Blair Witch mythos with all of the atmosphere, terror, and thrills that fans expect.

A first-person horror title, Blair Witch sees you play as a retired police officer trying to solve the mysterious disappearance of a young boy, but plagued by the ghosts of his past. It’s a dense psychological thriller that pulls out a lot of tricks to make you feel like you’re slowly losing your mind. But it’s a one-of-a-kind experience that fans of the series and horror, in general, should try out.

The Witcher 3 – Switch

We’re pushing the definition a bit here, but it’s always a good time to recommend The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Developed by CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 3 is an expansive open-world RPG where players control Geralt of Rivia as he sets off with his horse Roach, fighting monsters, slaying ghostly enemies (see it fits), playing Gwent, and picking up side quests as the infamous witcher.

While some Switch ports are disappointing, The Witcher 3 is a miracle port, containing every single inch of the game and both DLC packs on a single cart. Visual downgrades are inevitable, but this is still a gorgeous game on Nintendo Switch, and playing it handheld is a revelation. Any RPG fan needs to experience this modern masterpiece, and if you only own a Switch, this is still a mighty impressive and comprehensive port that distils the epic adventure into handheld form.

If you do decide to start The Witcher 3, be sure to check out our coverage, including guides on The Witcher 3 characters, The Witcher 3 Gwent cards, and all of The Witcher 3 endings.

