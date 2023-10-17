Boo! Did we scare you? No? Well, these ghost Pokémon might. Every team needs a ghost Pokémon, for the simple fact that they can cause incredible damage against the right foe. However, we think these are the best ghost Pokémon in Pokémon Go, and you can’t tell us otherwise. Well, you can, but we’re pretty comfy on this spooky hill.

If ghosts aren’t for you, and you want to scram like Scooby and Shaggy, perhaps these fire electric Pokémon can light the way as you run down dark alleys. Alternatively, maybe you can discover if you can actually burn a ghost with the best fire Pokémon, freeze ’em with these ice Pokémon, or get as far away as possible with the best flying Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Let’s dive into our guide to the best ghost Pokémon.

Gengar

Fast attack: Lick

Charged attack: Shadow ball

What better ‘mon to start with than Gengar, this peep is the OG when it comes to powerful ghost-type Pokémon, and given it’s been around since generation one, it’s safe to say Gengar knows how to pull off a scare or two. In Pokémon Go, Gengar is one of the best ghost Pokémon available, thanks to its impressive speed and attack power.

Giratina

Fast attack: Shadow claw

Charged attack: Shadow ball

We discuss Giratina in our dragon Pokémon list, and that’s because this legendary beast is powerful in every sense of the word. Even if you choose to take the ghost approach with its build, we guarantee this Pokémon is going to cause some problems for your rivals.

To discover how to beat Giratina, take a look at our dragon Pokémon weakness guide.

Mismagius

Fast attack: Hex

Charged attack: Shadow ball

Now, this is a ghost Pokémon with some oomph. Mismagius is one of the best ghost-types for a reason, and that’s because it has access to some powerful moves that can decimate the health bar of a range of opponents.

Trevenant

Fast attack: Shadow claw

Charged attack: Shadow ball

Trees are dangerous, and you should stay away from them, especially if it’s an opposing Trevenant. However, if this grass and ghost-type hybrid is on your team, it’s a different story as its unique blend can lend itself to some powerful combinations that result in a lot of damage to your foe.

To discover how to beat Trevenant, it’s a good idea to look at our grass Pokémon weakness guide.

Chandelure

Fast attack: Hex

Charged attack: Shadow ball

Chandelure, what a savoury word. The name of this ‘mon alone warrants a mention, and that’s just because it feels good to say. Okay, in all seriousness, this fire and ghost-type hybrid can bring the party into a fight, and can use a great combination of attacks.

To learn how to put out the flames, take a look at our fire Pokémon weakness guide.

Drifblim

Fast attack: Hex

Charged attack: Shadow ball

What’s that in the sky? It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no, it’s… Drifblim, an annoying hot air balloon type thing that’s actually pretty good to have on your team. Admittedly, this ‘mon isn’t one of our favourites, and we’d certainly choose other members on this list over it, but we can’t deny its merits, and we know that many of you can likely benefit from having this airhead on your team.

Dusknoir

Fast attack: Hex

Charged attack: Shadow ball

This isn’t the nicest mon to look at, what with its one soul-piercing eye and all that, but we can’t deny that Dusknoir is a solid ghost-type that can bring something to your team. In Pokémon Go, it can cause massive damage, and has a decent amount of speed to its credit too.

Banette

Fast attack: Shadow claw

Charged attack: Shadow ball

Banette is one mean ghost, and that’s just the sort of energy that can get you the victory in a battle. This ‘mon is over it before the fight has even begun, and that just means it’s ready to tear the opposition apart so that it can return to brooding and hating from the comfort of its pokéball.

Alolan Marowak

Fast attack: Hex

Charged attack: Shadow ball

The Alola region gave us some great variations on existing Pokémon, one of which is Marowak. This first generation ‘mon is a fire and ghost-type hybrid in this region, yet it still hits as hard as its original form, which means it can decimate the health bar of the opposing Pokémon.

Hoopa (Confined)

Fast attack: Astonish

Charged attack: Shadow ball

Of course, Hoopa is on this list. You can’t discuss ghost Pokémon and not bring this one into the conversation. We love Hoopa at PT, but it’s conflicting in the sense that we love the attack capabilities of its confined form, but we can’t deny how badass we think its unbound form looks.

There you have it, the best ghost Pokémon in Pokémon Go. If you want to know what the ghost Pokémon weaknesses are, check out our guide. What do you think of our terror-ific choices? For more great titles, make sure you check out our picks for the best mobile RPGs – there’s an adventure out there for everyone.