Go-Go Town playtest flies in on the wings of the Lunar New Year dragon

If you’ve been itching to get back to the town-building grind, the next Go-Go Town playtest is on the horizon, as well as a brand-new demo showing off a bunch of highly-anticipated features. That means there’s plenty to get stuck into on PC while we wait for more news on the Switch release date.

As part of Steam’s Lunar New Year Festival, Go-Go Town dev Prideful Sloth has dropped a fresh demo, that features additional manufacturing levels as well as the co-op functionality and full localization that we’ve seen in previous playtests. This more casual way of trying out the city builder game also includes some adorable Lunar New Year-themed items to help you paint the town red (and gold).

Go-Go Town sees you rebuilding a town from the ground up in collaboration with TownCo, a definitely-not-nefarious town-building corporation. Construct roads, build residential and commercial districts, and convince potential town denizens to start their new lives in your little patch of paradise. If you’ve read our Go-Go Town preview you’ll know how much we’re looking forward to this game’s Nintendo Switch release.

But that’s not all! If like us you’re looking for more than just a demo, you’ll be pleased to hear that Go-Go Town’s playtest is reopening this month. Prideful Sloth is trying a rolling entry system this time around, inviting content creators and influencers in first, followed by waves of roughly 5,000 players every few days. Keep your eyes on your email inbox to make sure you don’t miss your code.

When is the next Go-Go Town playtest?

Go-Go Town’s next playtest starts on February 27, 2024, and runs until the end of March. Prideful Sloth will send out the first wave of public access keys on March 5, followed by further waves on March 7, 12, 14, and 19.

That’s everything you need to know about the Go-Go Town playtest. If you’re looking to take more of your Steam library on the go, check out our Steam Deck OLED review to see how the latest model fares. We’ve also got lists of the best farm games and wildlife games for you to peruse.